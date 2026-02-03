Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna to team up after 29 years with ‘Ikka’, both skip the event

Mumbai, Feb 3 (IANS) Bollywood actors Sunny Deol and Akshaye Khanna are set to join forces once again after 29 years. The two will be seen sharing the screen in the upcoming streaming title ‘Ikka’.

The title was unveiled on Tuesday at a special event hosted by the streaming giant Netflix. However, both the actors gave the event a miss as they were nowhere to be seen.

The title also marks the OTT debut of Sunny. ‘Ikka’ follows the story of a celebrated, incorruptible lawyer, who is arm-twisted into defending a murder accused, a man whose career he'd notoriously ended, pushing him to use every trick in the trade, ethical or not, to win the case because if he fails, he stands to lose everything he holds dear. It also stars Tillotama Shome and Dia Mirza.

Talking about the series, the team of ‘Ikka’ shared, “We are excited to deliver IKKA, our second original for Netflix after Maharaj, which garnered immense audience love. This deeply personal script nurtured for years unfolds as a riveting face-off between two arch-rivals: a top lawyer forced to defend the man whose past with him and his wife hold many painful memories. Brace for a relentless thriller packed with emotional depth, a father’s unyielding quest to shield his family, even at the cost of his principles, in a deal with the devil. Ideological clashes fuel this high-octane battle from the word go till the last frame with twists and turns galore”.

“Our profound thanks to Netflix for this platform, and to the cosmos for uniting Sunny Deol, Akshaye Khanna, along with Tillotama Shome, Dia, Sanjeeda, Jyoti and a stellar cast and even better crew. We hope viewers revel in the pace and champion these characters”, they added.

‘Ikka’ will soon stream on Netflix.

--IANS

aa/