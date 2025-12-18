Sunita Ahuja defends Jaya Bachchan over her controversial remarks on paparazzi

Mumbai, Dec 18 (IANS) Sunita Ahuja came out in support of veteran actress Jaya Bachchan following the backlash over her remarks on paparazzi culture.

Sharing her perspective, Sunita suggested that constant media attention can often become overwhelming, especially for public figures who are followed relentlessly. She added that Jaya Bachchan’s reaction likely stemmed from irritation rather than ill intent. During a question-and-answer session in her latest vlog, she responded to several questions from her fans. One fan asked Sunita why she always has fun with the paparazzi and the media and even gives them sweets, while Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, has often insulted them.

Responding to this, Sunita Ahuja stated, “Look, everyone has their own thoughts and thinking. Jaya ma'am must be getting irritated. I can't say anything about her. She is a very big. She must not like it. So, if she doesn't like it, then paps shouldn't do it.”

“Look, I have a lot of fun with everyone. I feel like I should get up in the morning and start having fun because there is nothing in life. There is only one life. It is very difficult to get a human life. You should live your life with a smile. There is no point in fighting. In the end, we all have to go up. So, live your life with a smile. If Jaya ji doesn’t like it, then I can't say anything about her. I love Jaya ji a lot and I will always love her,” added the star wife.

For the uninitiated, at a recent event, Jaya Bachchan stated that she has no association with the paparazzi. She also raised questions about their credentials and conduct, while taking a dig at what she described as their growing intrusion into personal spaces.

The veteran actress said, “Yeh jo bahar gande, tight pant pehnke, haath mein mobile leke… they think just because they have a mobile, they can take your picture and say what they want. And the kind of comments they pass - what kind of people are these people? Kahan se aate hain? Kis tarah ka education hai? Kya background hai?”

Jaya Bachchan’s comments on the paparazzi raised eyebrows and triggered mixed reactions online.

--IANS

ps/