Sunil Grover makes roti on a ‘chulha’ like a pro

Mumbai Jan 15 (IANS) Actor and comedian Sunil Grover has won hearts on social media, this time not because of his fine humour or acting, but by showcasing his grounded nature.

The actor recently shared a video on his social media account, where he was seen sitting on the floor and making rotis (Indian flatbread) on a traditional ‘chulha’ (wood-fired stove or clay stove) like a pro.

In the video, Sunil Grover is seen kneading the dough, shaping it into perfectly round rotis, and roasting them directly over the open flame of the chulha like a boss. A lot of fans in the comments section mentioned how Sunil aced making rotis, that too on a traditional chulha like a pro.

Sharing the video, Sunil Grover wrote, “Friends Roti kha lo …”

The actor who is known for his fine acting and mimicry talent, has an impeccable sense of humour, something that his social media posts screams loud of.

For example, Sunil had wished Bollywood superstar Salman Khan on his 61st birthday with a humourous caption. He wrote, “Thanks for your wishes everyone. Today it’s not 30-30. It’s only 60. Cheers!” marking his trademark wit.

Another funny caption read, “Remember you are never alone, there is always a videographer.” Another post carried the line, “Jab munna India main sota hai,, Tab America main din hota hai” Sunil wrote it alongside a picture of himself while in the US.

On the work front, Sunil Grover is currently seen in The Great Indian Kapil Show, which streams on Netflix. The actor has reunited with Kapil Sharma after several years.

