January 13, 2026 12:15 PM

Sumona Chakravarti pens candid note on random venting as independent working woman

Mumbai, Jan 13 (IANS) Actress Sumona Chakravarti has penned a candid and relatable note, offering a glimpse into the everyday realities of being an independent working woman.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a picture of a bowl with marinated chicken and sliced bell peppers. She went on to talk about how her cook quit without notice and that she has found herself juggling household chores while dinner was still a work in progress.

“Ya, i know it's a Monday. Cook has quit. Lied that too… Grrrr. Got home from a meeting at 8pm, While the chicken marinates & broccoli bianches… i said f*@k it let's have a drink #RandomVentingOfAnindependent WorkingGirl (sic),” Sumona wrote as the caption.

Known best for work in daily soaps such as Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Comedy Nights with Kapil, The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona, participated in the stunt-based show, Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 in 2024, and was placed 7th.

In films, the actress was seen in Phir Se, directed by Kunal Kohli and Ajay Bhuyan. The film stars Kunal Kohli, Jennifer Winget, and Sumona. Rajit Kapoor, Dalip Tahil, Kanwaljeet Singh, and Sushmita Mukherjee are in supporting roles.

The film follows a separated couple living in London, trying to come to terms with the consequences of their split.

The 37-year-old actress was last seen in Fear Factor: Darr Ki Nayi Kahaaniyaan in Romania. The stunt-based reality show is the fourteenth season of Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi. The series is filmed in Bucharest, Romania, and is hosted by Rohit Shetty.

The season also featured names such as Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Shilpa Shinde, Gashmeer Mahajan, Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz, Niyati Fatnani, Aashish Mehrotra, and Aditi Sharma. Actor Karan Veer Mehra emerged as the winner of the season, while Krishna Shroff became the 1st runner-up.

