Sudhanshu Pandey pays tribute to Aryan Khan, calls Shah Rukh Khan’s son an ‘amazing young talent’

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Actor Sudhanshu Pandey, who is widely known for his stint in the show “Anupamaa”, took to social media to praise Aryan Khan for his directorial debut, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.”

On Thursday, the veteran actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a video of him where he is seen dancing to the track Ghafoor from the series. The clip shows Sudhanshu, clad in black suit, showing his signature moves. Pandey paid tribute to Shah Rukh Khan’s son, praising him as a promising young talent in the industry. Sudhanshu also appreciated Aryan’s work in the popular series and song, expressing admiration for his skills.

The ‘Khiladi 420’ actor wrote, “I rarely follow a trend but this I couldn’t resist .. The best series and the best song .. This is my tribute to the new n most amazing youn talent @___aryan___ Wishing Everyone a very happy Dussehra and Vijay dashmi .. May the good always win over the Bad … inside or outside of us ..#badsofbollywood #love #gaffoor #music Thank u @sagarparekh0111 for making this reel .. ur a genius.”

Aryan Khan has been making waves with his directorial debut, earning praise from several celebrities on social media. Sunny Deol had recently praised Aryan Khan for his project, “The Ba***ds of Bollywood.” He also mentioned Bobby Deol’s reaction to Aryan’s working style, noting that Bobby played a significant role in the show. The Gadar actor further extended his best wishes to Aryan saying that Shah Rukh Khan must have been feeling extremely proud as a father.

“Dear @___aryan___ , your show is looking absolutely fantastic! Bob has been full of praise, your father will be very proud. Wishing you all the very best, beta. Chak De Phatte,” wrote Sunny.

On the professional front, Sudhanshu Pandey was last seen portraying Vanraj Shah in the popular Star Plus show “Anupamaa.” After a successful four-year run, he departed from the series in August 2024.

--IANS

ps/

