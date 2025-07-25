Subhash Ghai reveals key elements behind making a successful commercial film

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai, on Friday, took to social media to reflect on his decade long journey in commercial cinema.

In his latest post, he revealed the key elements he believes contribute to making a successful and blockbuster film. Drawing from his personal experiences, Ghai emphasized the importance of the right casting and a director with a strong grasp of the subject, regardless of past box office outcomes.

Taking to Instagram, the director posted an image of himself and wrote, “The crux of my learnings in making a good n block buster in commercial cinema is the right Casting without caring about his saleability n right apt Director without caring for his previous flops but his sensibilities towards chosen subject We have 99% chance of making blockbuster with a good story with classic plot. My experience with myself n others. @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd @muktaa2cinemas.”

Yesterday, the director teased an exciting new musical collaboration with A. R. Rahman. Sharing his photo with the music maestro, the Taal director wrote, “The Magic of music happens only when divine creative soul -mutual love n true passion in search of excellence happens I agree with Rahman. My great friend too When we both meet - our souls speak. Nothing but music Let’s see what are we upto now? But only the magic I trust @arrahman @whistling_woods @muktaartsltd.”

Work-wise, Subhash Ghai is widely known for his films, including “Kalicharan,” “Vishwanath,” “Karz,” “Hero,” “Vidhaata,” “Meri Jung,” “Karma,” “Ram Lakhan,” “Saudagar,” “Khalnayak,” “Pardes,” and “Taal.”

The filmmaker had recently announced his new project on social media. On June 30, Subhash posted a picture of Riteish Deshmukh and captioned it, “She is our next heroine in our forthcoming film under mukta arts. A classic beauty. Can u guess the name of this beautiful girl ? Please do write (sic).”

