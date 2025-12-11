Subhash Ghai calls Jackie Shroff a true stage hero, not like 'politically correct talks' in front of cameras

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has lauded Jackie Shroff for his magnetic presence on stage.

He called him a true hero who connects with audiences through genuine and heartfelt words, unlike the politically correct talks often delivered in front of cameras. Taking to his Instagram handle, Subhash shared a photo featuring Jackie and captioned it as, “He is still the hero on stage and wins the hearts of the audience since he talks through his heart, not like the politically correct talks in front of cameras. and he is #jackie shroff.”

“He was the highlight at the iim institute festival called power talk when i was talking about the power of cinema on a nation and its people. you see, for the first time a chief guest, jackie, offered his neck plant to the host—the director of iim, mr. manoj tiwari great interactive session with students on the power of cinema yesterday @iimmumbai_official @whistlingwoods @muktaartsltd @apnabhidu,” added the filmmaker.

Subhash Ghai and Jackie Shroff joined forces on multiple memorable films that left a lasting impact on Bollywood. “Hero” (1983) was Shroff’s first blockbuster as a lead, instantly turning him into a star. Their collaborations went on to include other popular films like “Ram Lakhan,” “Khal Nayak,” “Karma,” and “Yaadein.”

Back in June, Subhash Ghai shared a heartfelt note on social media, revealing what made Jackie Shroff such an enduring and beloved figure in the Indian film industry.

Sharing a photo featuring Jackie Shroff, the filmmaker wrote, “Why Bhidhu is so popular person in the public and movie industry for 42 years? He never wore a mask of being a star neither in public nor to his directors He is one of the finest Human inside n have compassion for others. He is simple in thoughts n positive about life. He is emotional n knows his roots. The above picture is shown is photograph galley by praveen Chandra who sent me this last week Thank u Praveen.” (sic)

