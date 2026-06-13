Strong Indian community turnout at Riyadh blood donation camp

Riyadh, June 13 (IANS) The Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Saturday organised a blood donation camp in association with the Central Blood Bank, Riyadh.

“Counsellor Shri Sharique Badr inaugurated a Blood Donation Camp organised by the Overseas Indian Cultural Congress (OICC) in association with the Central Blood Bank, Riyadh,” the Embassy wrote on X.

According to the Embassy, a strong turnout from the Indian community made the initiative a great success.

“The Embassy of India continues to encourage and support meaningful social and humanitarian initiatives undertaken by community organisations. Thanks to all donors and volunteers for supporting this noble cause,” noted the Embassy.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the Indian community in Saudi Arabia numbers approximately 2.74 million and is a living bridge between the two countries. The contributions made by the Indian community to the development of Saudi Arabia are well acknowledged.

On Friday, the Embassy of India in Kuwait organised a blood donation camp at the Adan Hospital and Blood Bank.

“On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, the Embassy of India in Kuwait, in collaboration with the Blood Donors Kerala (BDK) and the Federation of Indian Doctors (FID), organised a blood donation camp at Adan Hospital and Blood Bank today,” the Embassy wrote on X.

The camp was inaugurated by Ambassador Paramita Tripathi and Sheikh Hamoud Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Governor of Al Ahmadi Governorate, who led by example by becoming the first donor.

“The Embassy thanks the overwhelming response from the Indian community, the donors and the volunteers, which reaffirmed the spirit of compassion, service and India-Kuwait friendship,” noted the Embassy.

Ambassador Tripathi said the enthusiasm among the Indian community to donate blood and serve both India and Kuwait was inspiring. “Today is a very special day. We are organising another blood donation camp in Kuwait. This is not the first one, and this is definitely not the last one,” she said.

–IANS

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