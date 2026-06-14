Strong India-US relations essential for Quad’s long-term relevance in Indo-Pacific: Report

New Delhi, June 14 (IANS) The Quad has once again demonstrated its resilience despite recurring speculation about its future, with a recent report arguing that “the Quad is likely to remain central to regional strategy, with India as a key partner” amid evolving geopolitical dynamics in the Indo-Pacific.

According to report published by Modern Diplomacy, the recent Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting in New Delhi underscored the grouping’s continued relevance and strategic importance, even as questions were raised over its long-term trajectory following the postponement of the leaders’ summit and shifting geopolitical priorities in Washington.

The report noted that while the foreign ministers of Japan and Australia reaffirmed their strong partnerships with India and support for the Quad’s role in shaping the Indo-Pacific security architecture, the visit of US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emerged as a significant development.

Rubio repeatedly stressed the importance of India-US relations, signalling Washington’s commitment to maintaining engagement with New Delhi and the broader Indo-Pacific region.

According to the report, speculation about the Quad’s possible decline had been fuelled by President Donald Trump’s perceived lack of enthusiasm for the grouping and a comparatively conciliatory approach towards China. However, the ministerial meeting served as evidence that the United States remains invested in the region and continues to view the Quad as a key strategic platform.

The report argues that the greatest challenge facing the Quad is not the relationship between India, Australia and Japan, but rather the complexities surrounding India-US ties. It points to trade disputes, visa-related concerns, growing US engagement with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Nepal, and political differences that have contributed to uncertainty in bilateral relations over the past year.

At the same time, the report highlights efforts by both countries to stabilize ties, including India’s invitation to the United States to participate in the AI Impact Summit in February 2026, ongoing trade negotiations, and Washington’s decision to include India in the Pax Silica initiative.

Meanwhile, during his New Delhi visit, Rubio said that India and the US are strategically aligned on several key global issues, including critical minerals, supply chains and terrorism. He called India "one of the most important strategic partners" for the US in the world.

While addressing a joint press briefing with EAM Jaishankar, Rubio said that India and US have suffered due to global terrorism networks. He noted that India and the US as democracies, understand the importance of public scrutiny and accountability.

Additionally, the report mentions that a strong India-US partnership remains fundamental to the Quad’s effectiveness.

“The US needs India as much as India needs the US,” said the report, and argues that the relationship is rooted in shared democratic values, freedom of speech, multiculturalism and a commitment to a rules-based international order.

The report further notes that although Australia, India and Japan have demonstrated the capacity to sustain the Quad independently, “strong US involvement in the Indo-Pacific security mechanism will remain a cornerstone of the Indo-Pacific architecture.”

China’s growing influence and assertive regional posture continue to be key drivers behind the Quad’s strategic relevance, the report said. It argues that the original motivations behind the grouping remain valid and that Washington will continue to require platforms such as the Quad to maintain regional stability and safeguard its influence in the Indo-Pacific.

“The Quad is likely to remain central to regional strategy, with India as a key partner,” the report concludes, emphasizing that closer strategic coordination among Quad members, particularly between Washington and New Delhi, will be essential for preserving regional balance and the bloc’s long-term cohesion.

--IANS

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