Stricter rules, clearer process: UCC Amendment enforced in Uttarakhand

Stricter rules, clearer process: UCC Amendment enforced in Uttarakhand (Photo: IANS)

Dehradun, Jan 26 (IANS) The Uttarakhand government has implemented the Uniform Civil Code (Amendment) Ordinance, 2026, with immediate effect following the approval of the Governor.

The ordinance was promulgated under Article 213 of the Constitution by the Governor of Uttarakhand, Lieutenant General (Retd.) Gurmit Singh, after which it came into force immediately.

Through this ordinance, several procedural, administrative, and penal reforms have been introduced in various provisions of the code to ensure effective, transparent, and smooth implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

Key provisions of the UCC amendment include:

The Indian Civil Security Code, 2023, has replaced the Criminal Procedure Code, 1973, while the Indian Penal Code has been substituted by the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, for penal provisions.

Under Section 12, the “Additional Secretary” has been designated as the competent authority in place of the “Secretary.” A provision has been introduced whereby cases will be automatically forwarded to the Registrar and Registrar General if the Sub-Registrar fails to take action within the prescribed time limit.

The right to appeal against penalties imposed on Sub-Registrars has been provided, and recovery of such penalties will be carried out as arrears of land revenue.

Misrepresentation of identity at the time of marriage has been made grounds for annulment of the marriage. Stringent penal provisions have been ensured for acts involving force, coercion, fraud, or unlawful activities in marriages and live-in relationships.

A provision has been made for the Registrar to issue a termination certificate upon the dissolution of a live-in relationship.

In Schedule-II, the term “widow” has been replaced with the term “spouse.”The Registrar General has been granted the authority to cancel registrations related to marriage, divorce, live-in relationships, and succession.

The objective of these amendments is to make the provisions of the Uniform Civil Code clearer, more effective, and practical, strengthen administrative efficiency, and ensure better protection of citizens’ rights.

--IANS

brt/dan

