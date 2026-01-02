January 02, 2026 11:58 AM हिंदी

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

Mumbai, Jan 2 (IANS) Actress Cara Buono, best known for her role as Karen Wheeler in the popular series ‘Stranger Things’, is welcoming the New Year on a light-hearted note with her new “bestie” Vecna played by Jamie Campbell Bower.

Cara took to Instagram to share a picture of herself with Jamie, who is dressed as the menacing Vecna, as the two sit atop a golf cart. The image appears to be from the sets of the recently concluded series ‘Stranger Things’, offering fans a fun behind-the-scenes glimpse.

In the caption, the actress reminded fans to keep things in perspective, writing that the New Year is “just a calendar change,” while wishing everyone a happy start to 2026.

She wrote: “Rolling into the new year with my bestie Vecna. Friendly reminder: it’s just a calendar change. Happy New Year! Oh yeah, not Alice Creel. #strangerthings #golf #newyear #besties.”

Stranger Things combines elements of horror, science fiction, mystery, and coming-of-age drama. Set in the 1980s, the series centers on the residents of the fictional small town of Hawkins, Indiana, after a young girl with psychokinetic abilities, named Eleven, opens a gateway between Earth and a hostile alternate dimension known as the Upside Down at a nearby human experimentation facility.

The cast includes Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Matthew Modine, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Dacre Montgomery, Sean Astin, Paul Reiser, Maya Hawke, Priah Ferguson, Brett Gelman, Linda Hamilton, Jamie Campbell Bower, and Nell Fisher.

The Duffer Brothers developed Stranger Things as a blend of investigative drama and supernatural horror with childlike wonder, infusing references to the popular culture of the 1980s. The show also drew inspiration from Cold War-era experiments and conspiracy theories involving secret government programs.

The finale episode was released on January 1 on Netflix.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Saira Banu’s New Year wish: May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness

Saira Banu’s New Year wish: May it bring a lot of joy, good health and happiness

FAIFA urges government to roll back steep tax hike on tobacco products

FAIFA urges government to roll back steep tax hike on tobacco products

Mita Vashisht recalls 2025 joys alongside Roop Kumar Rathod, greets New Year with hope

Mita Vashisht recalls 2025 joys alongside Roop Kumar Rathod, greets New Year with hope

Director K J Surendar's 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story' to hit screens on January 23 (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Director K J Surendar's 'Maayabimbum - A 2005 love story' to hit screens on January 23

Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

Venus Williams receives 2026 Australian Open wild card

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 55 in Dec, industry wraps up 2025 in ‘good shape’

India's manufacturing PMI eases to 55 in Dec, industry wraps up 2025 in ‘good shape’

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

‘Stranger Things’ actress Cara Buono rolls into the New Year with her ‘bestie’ Vecna

Adani Group not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling national promise: Group CFO

Adani Group not just building a conglomerate but fulfilling national promise: Group CFO

Over 75 per cent of filming for Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' completed: Sources (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Over 75 per cent of filming for Samyuktha-starrer 'The Black Gold' completed: Sources

Inclusive Technology Business Incubators strengthening innovation ecosystem in universities: Minister

Inclusive Technology Business Incubators strengthening innovation ecosystem in universities: Minister