Stranded Umrah pilgrims returned safely to India, remaining being assisted: Kiren Rijiju

New Delhi, Oct 23 (IANS) Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju on Friday said that the stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely, and the remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted, stressing that the government is always proactive in addressing the issues and concerns of Indian citizens.

In a statement shared on X, Rijiju also mentioned the contact details of the 24x7 control rooms set up at the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh, Consulate General in Jeddah.

"Govt is always proactive to the issues and concerns of Indian citizens. The stranded Umrah pilgrims have returned to India safely in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who have returned earlier. Remaining Umrah pilgrims are being assisted," Rijiju posted on X.

Earlier on Thursday, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the Indian Embassy in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh and Consulate in Jeddah are actively engaging with concerned airlines and tour operators to facilitate the early return of affected pilgrims.

An Indian national was among two people killed, while two other Indian nationals were injured, in an attack on King Fahd International Airport in Saudi Arabia's Dammam on Wednesday.

According to the MEA, over the past week, about 3,000 stranded Umrah pilgrims have travelled from Saudi Arabia back to India on available flights.

"This is in addition to more than 10,000 normal Umrah pilgrims who were booked on the available flights and have travelled back to India over the past week. Arrangements are being discussed to facilitate the return of other Umrah pilgrims at the earliest. Our Embassy and Consulate, with the support from community volunteers are extending all possible welfare assistance. 24×7 Control Rooms have been established to help Indian nationals and regular advisories are being issued," read a statement issued by the ministry.

Saudi Arabia's General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) said that two people were killed in the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport on Wednesday, which includes one Indian resident and one Saudi citizen. It further said that eight people were injured in the attack.

In a statement shared on X, the GACA said, "Further to its earlier statement regarding the attack that targeted King Fahd International Airport in Dammam on the evening of Wednesday, October 21, 2026, corresponding to 10 Jumada Al-Awwal 1448 AH, the General Authority of Civil Aviation (GACA) clarifies that the number of fatalities has risen to (2) after an additional fatality was confirmed, involving (1) Saudi citizen and (1) Indian resident. The number of the injured remains at (8), including (1) Saudi citizen, and residents of the following nationalities: (2) Indian, (2) Yemeni, (2) Bangladeshi, and (1) Nepalese. Their injuries range from minor to critical, and they are receiving the necessary medical care at several hospitals".

The Saudi civil aviation authority mentioned that it is working in coordination with the relevant authorities to complete the damage assessment, verify the safety of the facilities, and take the necessary measures to ensure the safety of passengers and personnel and maintain the security and safety of Saudi Arabia's civil aviation system. It further mentioned that airport operations have resumed and air traffic has returned to normal.

--IANS

akl/rs