January 18, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Stock market outlook next week: Q3 results, India-US trade talk, global cues in focus

Stock market outlook next week: Q3 results, India-US trade talk, global cues in focus

Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Indian stock markets are likely to remain volatile in the coming week as investors track the progress of the December quarter earnings season, developments related to India-US trade ties, and key global economic data from the United States.

The benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, snapped their two-session losing streak on Friday (January 16), supported by strong buying interest in IT and banking stocks.

The Sensex rose 188 points, or 0.23 per cent, to close at 83,570.35, while the Nifty ended 29 points, or 0.11 per cent, higher at 25,694.35.

Commenting on Nifty technical outlook, experts said that immediate resistance is placed at 25,875, followed by 26,000 and 26,100 levels.

“On the downside, support is seen at 25,600 and 25,450. A breakdown below 25,300 could intensify downside pressure and accelerate corrective moves,” an analyst stated.

Given the prevailing volatility, a cautious approach with strict stop-loss discipline is advised, as per the analyst.

Market sentiment improved mainly due to a sharp rally in IT stocks, with companies like Infosys, TCS and Tech Mahindra leading the gains.

Looking ahead, corporate earnings will be one of the biggest drivers for the market. As the earnings season enters its second week, several large and mid-cap companies from different sectors are scheduled to announce their Q3 results.

Another factor to keep investors on edge is the development around India-US trade relations.

Global cues will also play an important role. Investors will track important US economic data, including GDP growth figures, inflation trends, jobless claims and PMI readings.

In addition, movements in gold and silver prices may affect equity markets. Precious metals have come under pressure due to a strong US dollar and easing geopolitical tensions.

Market experts believe that if gold and silver prices cool further, investors may shift money from bullion to other assets such as equities, providing some support to the stock market.

--IANS

pk

LATEST NEWS

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

WPL 2026: Gautami targets statement performances for RCB after whirlwind journey

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round (Credit: X/Zeynep Sonmez)

Australian Open: Zeynep beats 11th seed Ekaterina to reach second round

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

‘Want to go out to an ICC event and win that’: Prasidh Krishna on long-term goal with Team India

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Men's HIL: 'The focus is on consistency,' say Burns and Hendrickx after Kalinga Lancers qualify for playoffs

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

Rashmika Mandanna bombarded with letters & gifts during her visit to Japan

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival (Credits: Prathyoosha Kumar/Instagram)

WPL 2026: RCB’s Prathyoosha Kumar ready to embrace playing for intent over survival

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

EAM Jaishankar, US Senator Steve Daines discuss bilateral ties

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

West Bengal Governor arrives in Hooghly ahead of PM Modi’s Singur rally

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh in 2025

Pakistan: 103 people died from mosquito-borne diseases in Sindh province, last year

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18

Zayed Khan says 'you will always be my little boy' as son Zidaan turns 18