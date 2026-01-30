Murders most foul: Stepfathers kill stepsons in Delhi-NCR in two separate incidents

New Delhi, Jan 30 (IANS) The Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has been shaken by two separate, horrific incidents of domestic violence in which stepfathers allegedly murdered their young stepsons. The killings, occurring in Delhi’s Shastri Park and Haryana’s Faridabad, have left local communities in shock due to the extreme nature of the violence reported.

In Northeast Delhi, a 12-year-old seventh-grader named Altamash was found murdered in a forested area. The boy's stepfather is accused of luring him away from school before attacking him with a sharp weapon. Police sources indicate the victim was not only killed but had his eyes gouged out and sustained a fractured hand.

The victim’s mother revealed that the suspect had frequently issued death threats against her children, though she initially dismissed them as empty rhetoric.

"He had always had a problem with my children," she stated.

"He brought my son from school and killed him. He even informed me after the act via a video call."

The victim’s brother, Aman, discovered the crime after the suspect allegedly shared a photograph of the body around 3:00 AM. While the body has been sent to the Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination, the suspect remains at large. Delhi Police have deployed forensic teams and are currently questioning several associates to track the absconding accused.

In Haryana, police in Faridabad’s Sector 58 have arrested a man for the brutal murder of his two-year-old stepson on January 25. The victim was one of three children from his mother’s first marriage.

According to investigators, the stepfather had a history of hostility towards the child, often subjecting him to physical abuse over minor issues. On the day of the incident, the toddler was beaten so severely that he was rendered unconscious. Though family members rushed him to the hospital, he was declared dead on arrival.

Police confirmed that the child’s body bore numerous injury marks consistent with a prolonged and violent assault. A case of murder has been registered, and the accused is currently being interrogated to determine the full extent of the motive.

Both incidents have sparked a sensation in their respective neighbourhoods, with residents demanding the strictest possible legal action against the men.

--IANS

