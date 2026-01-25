January 25, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

'Will resist Hindi imposition forever': CM Stalin on TN Language Martyrs’ Day

Chennai, Jan 25 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Sunday led the state’s observance of Language Martyrs’ Day, paying homage to those who laid down their lives during the historic anti-Hindi agitations that defined Tamil Nadu’s linguistic and political course.

Dressed in black as a mark of remembrance and resistance, the Chief Minister visited the Thalamuthu-Natarasan Memorial at Moolakothalam in Chennai to honour the martyrs of the language struggle.

At the memorial, CM Stalin offered floral tributes to the portraits of Thalamuthu and Natarasan, two young men who died during protests against the imposition of Hindi.

Standing in solemn silence, the Chief Minister raised the slogan, “Salutations to the martyrs of the language struggle”, underscoring the state’s enduring commitment to linguistic dignity and federal principles.

The CM also wrote on his X handle that Hindi has no place in the state.

"Language Martyrs' Day of Glorious Tribute: Neither then, nor now, nor ever will Hindi have a place here! A state that loves its language as its very lifeblood, it united and fought against Hindi imposition. Every time it was imposed, it resisted with the same valour. It protected the rights and identity of the diverse language-based nations across the Indian subcontinent. I pay my grateful respects to those martyrs who gave their precious lives for Tamil. May no more lives be lost in the language struggle henceforth; may our Tamil consciousness never die! We will resist Hindi imposition forever!" Stalin wrote in Tamil on X.

Language Martyrs’ Day is observed every year on January 25 to remember those who lost their lives resisting compulsory Hindi, particularly during the anti-Hindi movements of the 1930s and the mass agitation of 1965. These movements arose from fears that enforcing Hindi in education and administration would marginalise Tamil and weaken regional autonomy.

The 1965 agitation, marked by widespread student participation and public protests across Tamil Nadu, resulted in several deaths and left an indelible mark on the state’s collective memory. The agitation also reshaped national language policy.

Following sustained protests in Tamil Nadu, the Union government assured that English would continue as an associate official language along with Hindi, a compromise that helped ease tensions and reinforced India’s multilingual character.

Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Ministers P.K. Sekar Babu and M.P. Saminathan, and Chennai Mayor R. Priya were present during the tribute. Senior officials, party leaders, and members of the public also attended, reflecting the continuing relevance of the language question in Tamil Nadu’s public life.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister is scheduled to unveil the statues of Thalamuthu and Natarasan at the Thalamuthu-Natarasan Mansion complex in Egmore. The unveiling is expected to draw students, language activists, and representatives of various organisations.

By leading the observance, CM Stalin reaffirmed the Dravidian movement’s long-held position that linguistic rights are integral to social justice, self-respect, and India’s federal spirit -- principles that continue to shape Tamil Nadu’s political and cultural identity.

