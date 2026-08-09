SSB foils cross-border human trafficking attempt in Bengal; minor rescued

Kolkata, Aug 9 (IANS) A human trafficking attempt was foiled by troops of the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) along the India-Nepal border in West Bengal, said officials on Sunday, adding that a minor girl was rescued and a suspected trafficker apprehended.

The incident occurred around 5 p.m. on Saturday during routine checking at New Bridge in Panitanki, Siliguri, after a car bearing registration no WB74-AT5577 was intercepted by the Border Intelligence Team (BIT) of the SSB.

The car was on its way from India to Nepal.

The jawans, who have been sensitised about human trafficking, got suspicious on finding a young girl travelling alone with an adult man who was unrelated to her. "She was behaving in a suspicious manner. The two were asked to get out of the car, and the SSB personnel questioned them.

"Suspicions were further raised after the two could not answer satisfactorily," a senior official said.

The SSB team immediately contacted other agencies and the NGO Kosi Lok Manch was informed. The Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) at the SSB Sector Headquarters at Ranidanga was also informed.

During joint interrogation, it came to be known that the 17-year-old girl had come in contact with the man, identified as Rabiul Islam (32), through another person named "Mon".

"A check of Rabiul's phone revealed repeated communications between him and the person named "Mon". This person had apparently offered the minor girl some event-related work in Nepal. However, detailed interrogation revealed that Rabiul was taking her across the border to sell her to those associated with the sex trade," the official said.

Rabiul is from the Shanti Para Purba village in Bhakti Nagar, Dabgram, in the Jalpaiguri district of West Bengal. The girl is also from Jalpaiguri.

"After completion of preliminary joint interrogation and necessary documentation, the minor girl, along with the apprehended man, the car, a mobile phone and Rs 4,500 in cash, were handed over to the Kharibari police station, under relevant provisions of the POCSO Act, 2012, BNS, 2023, ITPA, 1956, and other applicable laws. The police will investigate the matter further," the official added.

--IANS

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