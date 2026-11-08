November 08, 2026 4:02 PM हिंदी

Sri Lankan lawmakers, Indian envoy, members of Indian community participate in Diwali celebrations in Colombo

Sri Lankan lawmakers, Indian envoy and members of Indian community participate in Diwali celebrations in Colombo

Colombo, Nov 8 (IANS) Sri Lankan lawmakers, political leaders, business community, diplomats, India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha and members of the Indian community took part in the Diwali celebrations here.

Sharing glimpses from the celebration on X, Jha on Sunday said that the people of Colombo celebrated Diwali with high-energy beats and pure festival magic at the 'Colind-ICF Diwali Ball!.

"Delighted to join Hon'ble Ministers, senior political leaders, business community, diplomats, and the vibrant 'Colombo Indians' community for an unforgettable Diwali eve."

"Colombo celebrated Diwali with high-energy beats and pure festive magic at the COLIND-ICF Diwali Ball! Diwali lights lit up the night, celebrating the deep cultural bond and love between India and Sri Lanka."

The Sri Lankan High Commission in India extended greetings to those celebrating Diwali, wishing that the light of Deepavali dispel darkness, renew hope and illuminate our lives with peace, happiness and harmony.

In a message shared on X, the Sri Lankan High Commission in India stated, "Happy Diwali! May the light of Deepavali dispel darkness, renew hope and illuminate our lives with peace, happiness and harmony. Wishing everyone celebrating this beautiful festival a very happy and peaceful Deepavali."

Sri Lankan High Commissioner to India Mahashini Colonne said that the Diwali festival is a beautiful reminder of how festivals bring people closer across cultures and communities.

"Delighted to see our Diwali with Diplomats evening at the Sri Lanka High Commission featured in the Delhi Times. Diwali is a beautiful reminder of how festivals bring us closer across cultures and communities," Colonne posted on X.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is being celebrated across the world today. On the day, homes and temples are decorated and illuminated with earthen lamps and decorative lights. In the evening, devotees perform traditional prayers to Lord Ganesha and Goddess Lakshmi, seeking blessings for happiness, peace and prosperity.

Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and knowledge over ignorance.

--IANS

akl/vd

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