Sr Women Kabaddi Nationals: Karthika shines for Tamil Nadu; Railways, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana cruise into SF

Hyderabad, Jan 30 (IANS) The quarterfinal stage of the Women’s Senior National Kabaddi Championship at the Balayogi Stadium produced a mix of commanding victories and a closely fought contest, as Indian Railways, Haryana, Tamil Nadu and Himachal Pradesh progressed to the semifinals.

Defending champions Indian Railways continued their strong run with a comprehensive 58–23 win over Maharashtra in Quarterfinal 1. Sakshi led the scoring for Railways with 10 points, while Pooja contributed nine points in a well-rounded team performance. Sonali Shingate and Mandira Sampat Komkar added crucial defensive points as Railways kept Maharashtra under pressure throughout the contest.

The second quarterfinal saw Haryana deliver one of the most dominant performances of the knockout stage, defeating Madhya Pradesh 63–16. Raj Rani was the standout performer with 17 points, while Ruchi added 11 points and Nikita chipped in with 10.

The closest contest of the quarterfinals unfolded in the third quarterfinal, where Tamil Nadu edged past Chandigarh 39–37 in a tense encounter. Chandigarh had entered the match on the back of strong league-stage form, but Tamil Nadu held their nerve in the closing minutes.

Karthika R once again played a decisive role, finishing with 15 points, while Suji M supported her with nine points. Chandigarh remained in contention through contributions from Anjali (10 points) and Monica Rani (seven points), but Tamil Nadu’s efficiency at key moments proved decisive.

Himachal Pradesh completed the semifinal line-up with a 48–25 win over Punjab in fourth quarterfinal. Pushpa led the scoring with 16 points, while Jyoti added 12 points to give Himachal Pradesh control of the match. Punjab fought back through Simran Kamboj, who was their top scorer with 17 points, but Himachal Pradesh maintained a steady advantage to close out the contest.

With four in-form sides left in contention, the championship now moves into its decisive phase, with the semifinals and final scheduled for January 30, promising a competitive finish to the championship.

