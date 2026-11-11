November 11, 2026 8:07 PM हिंदी

SpiceJet's operations under strain as flight cancellations rise amid mounting dues: Reports

SpiceJet's operations under strain as flight cancellations rise amid mounting dues: Reports

New Delhi, Nov 11 (IANS) Budget carrier SpiceJet is reportedly facing worsening operational challenges, with frequent flight cancellations, a shrinking fleet and mounting payment obligations disrupting its day-to-day operations.

According to multiple reports, the airline is cancelling between 15 and 20 flights daily despite operating only around 65 scheduled services. Passengers have also reportedly been affected by repeated delays, with some flights being called off after being delayed for three to five hours.

Sources cited in various reports indicate that the disruptions are linked to unpaid dues owed to aircraft lessors, oil marketing companies, airport operators and ground-handling agencies.

The airline is understood to be operating largely on a cash-and-carry basis, requiring advance payments for essential services, which has left little flexibility in managing operational expenses.

The carrier's fleet has also reportedly shrunk to just 12 aircraft, with three planes currently grounded because of non-payment issues involving lessors. The situation has raised concerns about the airline's ability to maintain schedules and restore operational stability.

The financial stress appears to be extending beyond operations. According to sources, SpiceJet employees have not received salaries since June 2026.

The latest difficulties come at a time when SpiceJet's financial performance remains under pressure. For the quarter ended September 2025, the airline reported a net loss of Rs 621 crore, compared with a loss of Rs 458 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue during the quarter declined 13.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 792 crore from Rs 915 crore.

SpiceJet reported an operating loss of Rs 297 crore during the quarter. It incurred Rs 120 crore in costs related to grounded aircraft and an additional Rs 30 crore in return-to-service expenses.

Its EBITDAR loss, excluding foreign exchange impact, widened to Rs 203.8 crore from Rs 58.87 crore a year earlier.

Despite the operational and financial challenges, the airline reported a passenger load factor of 84.3 per cent during the quarter. Passenger revenue per available seat kilometre improved to Rs 4.04 from Rs 3.91 in the corresponding period last year.

Shares of SpiceJet ended 0.65 per cent lower at Rs 7.68 on the BSE.

--IANS

pk

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