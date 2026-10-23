SP alleges voter deletions, intimidation amid UP Legislative Council polls

Lucknow, Oct 23 (IANS) The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Friday lodged complaints with the Election Commission alleging polling irregularities in several districts of Uttar Pradesh amid voting for 11 seats in five Graduate and six Teacher constituencies of the state Legislative Council.

The party complained about alleged deletion of voters' names from electoral rolls, failure to apply indelible ink, purported intimidation of voters, and violations of the Model Code of Conduct near polling stations.

SP leaders also reported cases of bogus voting and attempts to mislead voters at certain locations. However, these allegations have not been independently verified.

In the biennial Legislative Council elections, a total of 1,481,310 voters are eligible to cast their votes. Across the state, 2,697 polling stations have been set up, with 152 contesting candidates. Polling is scheduled to continue until 4 p.m.

On social media platform X, the Akhilesh Yadav-led party alleged that at Booth No. 186 in Lucknow's Uttar Assembly constituency, around 50 out of approximately 150 voters who had previously registered their names found that their voter status was marked 'deleted', preventing them from casting votes. The party urged the Election Commission to immediately investigate the matter and ensure eligible voters can exercise their voting rights.

The SP also alleged that voters at Booth No. 260 in Jhansi's Sadar Assembly constituency were not marked with indelible ink after voting. The party expressed concern that this could create the possibility of double voting.

At Booth No. 230 in Madhogarh Block of Jalaun's Madhogarh Assembly constituency, complaints were made that some government employees were allegedly forcing Muslim voters to sign documents and cast votes against their wishes. In Auraiya's Bidhuna Assembly constituency, the SP accused BJP leaders of creating disturbances.

Regarding polling booths 234, 235, 236, and 237 at Kailashwati Inter College in Arthala, Sahibabad (Ghaziabad), SP alleged that BJP agents were sitting within the 200-meter restricted zone around polling stations with party flags and were influencing voters. The party further claimed that teachers were being transported to polling stations in private school buses. According to SP, no action was taken despite complaints being submitted to the Additional District Magistrate (ADM). The party then requested the Election Commission's intervention to ensure free and fair polling.

After casting her vote in Varanasi, SP MLA Ragini Sonkar alleged that the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) was threatening to cancel school recognition and terminate teachers' jobs. She said candidates had to confront officials during the campaign to address complaints about voters being intimidated. No response from the officials concerned was available regarding these allegations.

SP MP from Firozabad Akshay Yadav alleged reports of bogus voting from several locations and claimed that BJP leaders were sitting inside polling stations checking voter slips. He stated that the SP would secure victory if elections were conducted fairly.

SP candidate Kanti Singh, contesting from the Lucknow Graduate Constituency, said the voting process was generally proceeding smoothly, but reports were being received from several districts about voters being misled. Referring to a polling station in Hardoi's Balamau area, she said officials should conduct voting in a constitutional and democratic manner rather than confusing voters.

Meanwhile, in Gorakhpur, a verbal altercation was reported inside a polling booth between SP candidate Dr Sanjay Tripathi and BJP Mandal In-charge Ashish Gupta over giving statements on the premises.

In Sitapur, SP leaders reportedly removed and tore down anti-SP posters put up along National Highway-30.

On the other hand, in Jalaun, District Magistrate (DM) Sameer and Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat inspected the polling centre at the District Council premises in Orai. The DM stated that voting in the district was proceeding peacefully, while the Superintendent of Police assured that no lapses in security arrangements would be allowed.

--IANS

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