Southwest monsoon advances further into eastern, southern India, heavy rains forecast for northeast

New Delhi, June 15 (IANS) The Southwest monsoon has made significant progress, advancing into the remaining parts of Andhra Pradesh, West Bengal, and the west-central Bay of Bengal, along with additional areas of Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar on Monday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The northern limit of the Monsoon currently passes through Harnai, Solapur, Hyderabad, Bhadrachalam, Koraput, Phulbani, Ranchi, Jamui, and Muzaffarpur.

Conditions remain favourable for further advancement into parts of the central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, the remaining regions of Karnataka, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and some areas of Chhattisgarh over the next 4-5 days, the IMD said.

In the past 24 hours, the monsoon brought substantial relief and activity. Heavy to very heavy rainfall (12-20 cm) was recorded at isolated places in Assam, with heavy rainfall (7-11 cm) in coastal Karnataka, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, and parts of Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms accompanied by squally winds reaching 60-100 kmph lashed several regions, including east Rajasthan, Telangana, Odisha, and west Madhya Pradesh.

Looking ahead, the IMD has issued warnings for isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall over sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya during the next 6-7 days. Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall is expected across the Northeast, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, and Kerala. Isolated heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Bihar, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, with very heavy spells possible in the Northeast later in the week.

Several weather systems are influencing the pattern. A seasonal trough runs from Punjab to Bihar, while upper air cyclonic circulations persist over south central Maharashtra and south Punjab. A western disturbance over north Pakistan is expected to affect northwest India from June 18, bringing more rain and possible hail over Jammu-Kashmir-Ladakh and adjoining areas. In contrast, heat wave conditions are very likely in isolated pockets over Telangana (June 15-16) and Vidarbha (June 15-17). Hot and humid weather will prevail over Konkan & Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, and Odisha. Warm night conditions are also expected in parts of Konkan and Goa.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 42.8 degrees Celsius was reported in Rajasthan's Phalodi.

For Delhi, NCR, a spell of very light to light rain with thunderstorms and strong winds (50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph) was likely on Monday, with maximum temperatures around 35-37 degrees Celsius. Winds will remain gusty over the next few days amid partly to generally cloudy skies.

In an advisory, the IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into vulnerable sea areas in the Bay of Bengal and Arabian Sea until June 20. Farmers in rain-affected regions have been urged to ensure proper drainage and secure standing crops, while the public is cautioned against thunderstorm hazards, including lightning and strong winds. Citizens in heat-prone areas should stay hydrated and avoid prolonged sun exposure.

--IANS

sktr/vd