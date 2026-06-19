June 20, 2026 12:26 AM हिंदी

South Korea's delegation calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, explores avenues for enhanced cooperation

South Korea's delegation calls on Lok Sabha Speaker Birla, explores avenues for enhanced cooperation

New Delhi, June 19 (IANS) South Korea's Interior and Safety Minister Yun Hojung, along with members of the Korean delegation, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday. They also visited the Parliament House.

"A Delegation led by Yun Hojung, Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea, called on Lok Sabha Speaker Birla at Parliament House today," the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote on social media platform X.

“Pleased to welcome Yun Hojung, Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea, along with members of the Korean delegation at Parliament House," Lok Sabha Speaker Birla said on X.

"Our discussions underscored the enduring partnership between India and South Korea, anchored in shared democratic values, the rule of law and a common commitment to inclusive growth and development," he added.

They also explored avenues for enhanced cooperation in technology, innovation, artificial intelligence, disaster management and infrastructure development.

"Reaffirmed our shared commitment to further strengthening Parliamentary cooperation and deepening the people-to-people ties that continue to enrich the India-South Korea relationship," the Speaker noted.

According to the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG), Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions Jitendra Singh will hold a bilateral meeting with Hojung on Saturday.

"Strengthening International Cooperation in Governance, Public Administration and Administrative Reforms. Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Jitendra Singh, will hold a bilateral meeting with Yun Hojung, Minister of the Interior and Safety of South Korea, in New Delhi on June 20, 2026," the DARPG said on X.

"During the meeting, the Ministers will discuss a range of issues covering the fields of public administration, governance reforms, digital government, capacity building, and citizen-centric service delivery," it added.

Hojung also met the Union Minister of Housing and Urban Affairs, Manohar Lal, on Thursday.

"Our extensive discussions underscored the growing depth of the India- South Korea Special Strategic Partnership, with a shared commitment to fostering sustainable urban transformation, balanced regional development, mobility systems, and climate-resilient infrastructure," Manohar Lal said on X.

--IANS

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