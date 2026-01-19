South Africa posts highest score of 2026 U19 Men’s World Cup against Tanzania

Windhoek, Jan 19 (IANS) South Africa smashed their way to posting a mammoth 397/5 against Tanzania, which is now the highest score by a team in the 2026 ICC Men's U-19 Cricket World Cup at the High Performance Oval on Monday. It’s also South Africa’s best total in their history of participating in the tournament.

South Africa were powered to the gigantic score by centuries from captain Muhammad Bulbulia and Jason Rowles. The score of 397/5 also surpassed South Africa's previous U-19 World Cup record of 359/6 against Namibia in 2012 and eclipsed Sri Lanka's 391 against Japan made earlier in this edition of the competition.

It stands as the eighth highest score overall since the tournament's inception. Bulbulia scored a run-a-ball 108 while Rowles remained unbeaten on 125 off 101 balls, a knock laced with ten fours and five sixes, as the pair put together a 201-run third-wicket partnership that left the Tanzanian bowling attack dazed.

South Africa's openers laid the foundation for the huge total with Jorich van Schalkwyk's quick-fire 47 off 34 balls and his opening partner Mogamat Lagadien contributing 32 before Bulbulia and Rowles seized control of the innings.

Even after Bulbulia's dismissal shortly after reaching his century laced with ten fours and a six, South Africa maintained their aggressive approach. Paul James smashed 46 runs off just 18 deliveries in a late cameo studded with two fours and five sixes as the Proteas fell just three runs short of the 400-run mark.

The commanding performance comes after South Africa suffered a tournament opening 28-run defeat to Afghanistan. Tanzania now faces the daunting task of chasing down the target in what shapes as a one-sided contest. South Africa will next face West Indies in their final Group D game at the same venue on January 22.

--IANS

nr/