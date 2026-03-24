Soori's next to be helmed by 'Indru, Netru, Nalai' director R Ravikumar

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) Actor Soori, who is now emerging as one of Tamil cinema's fast rising heroes, will next be seen playing the lead in director R Ravikumar's upcoming bilingual film, its makers announced on Tuesday.

Popular production house Mythri Movie Makers, known for crafting intriguing and larger-than-life entertainers across multiple languages, on Tuesday announced its its third Tamil venture, tentatively being referred to as #MythriTamil03.

The production house said that Soori would play the lead in this film, which is to be directed by R Ravikumar. The film is being produced by Naveen Yerneni and Y Ravi Shankar on behalf of the popular banner known predominantly for producing superhit Telugu films.

The makers made the announcement along with an intense, visually arresting poster. The protagonist is shown from behind, waist-deep in murky floodwater. His reflection in the body of water around him, adding a surreal edge. A weapon clenched in his right-hand hints at danger and survival. Around him lies a trail of wreckage- scattered utensils, debris, and an overturned gas cylinder, capturing the raw aftermath of destruction. A dim red glow pouring through a doorway ahead casts an ominous silhouette, heightening the mood of dread.

Hovering above the submerged reflection, the words “BLOOD FOLLOWED THE FLOOD” amplify the sense of devastation and imminent violence. The tone is gritty, and mysterious, suggesting a narrative rooted deeply in emotional intensity and chaos.

For the unaware, Soori is currently riding a success wave. His recent films including 'Kottukkaali', 'Viduthalai', and 'Maaman' have all gone on to emerge huge successes.

Director R Ravikumar has carved a niche in science fiction with acclaimed films like 'Indru Netru Naalai' and 'Ayalaan'. Meanwhile, Mythri Movie Makers ventured into producing Tamil films with 'Good Bad Ugly' starring Ajith Kumar in the lead. They followed it up with Pradeep Ranganathan-starrer 'Dude', which went on to emerge a huge blockbuster.

Already, Soori has an interesting line up of films including 'Mandaadi' waiting for release. It may be recalled that Soori, who plays a seaman in director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated action entertainer 'Mandaadi', had dropped a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of the film that showed him working out in the sea for his role in the film. The video had triggered huge excitement among the fans of the actor.

--IANS

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