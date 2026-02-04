Soori drops BTS video showing him working out at sea for 'Mandaadi'

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Actor Soori, who plays the lead in director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's much-anticipated upcoming action entertainer 'Mandaadi', has now dropped a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video from the sets of the film that shows him working out in the sea for his role as a seaman in the film.

For the unaware, Soori has performed all the high risk stunts that were shot on sea for the film himself. The film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori’s career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date.

Taking to his X timeline to share the BTS video, Soori wrote in Tamil," A journey being written in blood, sweat and unrelenting commitment." The video has the actor doing a number of exercises, including doing push ups on a log stretched over the sea.

The film presents him in a powerful, performance-driven role, backed by a strong narrative and an intense physical transformation. This project marks a defining phase in his journey, showcasing him in a scale and space not seen before.

Sources have pointed out that one of the film’s major strengths lies in Soori’s extraordinary physical commitment. The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles, the sources claim.

For the extensive sailboat racing portions, he underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they say, has added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

'Mandaadi' is being positioned as a pan-Indian release, slated to hit screens in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in the summer of 2026. With its universal theme, rooted emotions, and large-scale storytelling, the film aims to connect with audiences across regions and languages.

A major highlight of the film, the sources point out, will be its sailboat racing sequences. These will form the core visual and emotional backbone of the narrative. Designed as a high-adrenaline cinematic experience, these sequences promise a never-before-seen spectacle for Indian audiences, they say. The scale, intensity, and technical finesse of these portions are expected to work in favour of the film.

To realise this vision, the makers have collaborated with international action specialists and employed advanced filming technologies and global-standard sports camera equipment. These elements contribute to a level of realism and visual sophistication rarely attempted in Indian cinema.

The action design has been helmed by renowned stunt choreographer Peter Hein, who worked on the project for nearly 60 days. The overall production, sources say, has been mounted on a substantial budget of approximately ₹75 crores.

The film boasts a strong technical team. Music for the film has been composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, whose score is expected to elevate both the emotional and dramatic layers of the narrative. Cinematography is being handled by S.R. Kathir, known for his realistic and visually striking frames. Production design is led by D.R.K. Kiran, while editing is managed by Pradeep E. Ragav to ensure a tight and engaging narrative flow. Action choreography is by Peter Hein, sound design by Prathap, and visual effects are being overseen by R. Harihara Suthan.

--IANS

mkr/