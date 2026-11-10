Sonia Gandhi memoir: The buildup that made story before its launch

New Delhi, Nov 10 (IANS) Sonia Gandhi's memoirs of her life and time in the Gandhi family has caught the imagination of the nation, largely because of the eventful run-up to the final release of the book on Saturday.

Long before 'Belonging: A Journey of Love' officially reached bookstores, the buildup systematically evolved through a political narrative and separate media presentation.

Significantly, a high-profile publishing controversy, a change of publisher, Sonia Gandhi's entry on social media, and a series of carefully calibrated social media posts that appeared designed to keep the memoir at the centre of public conversation together built what can be called a dream run for a debutant author.

The first major development was the Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson's decision to join social media after decades of maintaining distance from most public forums.

Her sociasl media posts mostly emphasised competing versions of history, disputed narratives, and her desire to set the record straight.

Coming from a politician of her stature and the family she represents, such themes are naturally suited to generating debate, particularly in today's highly polarised political narratives.

The timing was significant, as was her posts on social media platform X.

The initial featured a well-made "reel" on October 24, accompanied by an emotional text that subtly blend with the announcement of the book launch.

"In a small Greek restaurant in Cambridge my journey of love began," she began, writing, "Rajiv (Gandhi) and I created a world filled with love, laughter and memories."

Then she added, "On November 10, I share that world with you."

Three days later, Sonia Gandhi's statement on X stirred much interest, with a post signalling a strong reaction for detractors.

"There's bound to be some tamasha when this book comes out. After all, others have spent decades telling my "story", now it's my turn," it said.

Almost all her social media posts were meant to raise curiosity on the contents, which is, by all means, a fair attempt by an author.

Then, on November 8, Sonia Gandhi touched a chord with her post, "This is not a political book, it's a personal one."

The paragraph following the sentence was clear; she was pulling no punches in taking on her harshest critics, whether political or not.

"Much has been written about my family, but rarely with real insight into who they were, their motivations, their struggles, their very human flaws. I wanted to portray them honestly, as people I knew and loved", simple, yet straightforward, aiming a jab at political critics, again, political or not.

For a person who has traditionally shown restraint and silence as virtues, the move was striking.

The social media debut generated headlines on its own, and also provided the ideal promotion campaign.

Another significant point of interest came with the publication dispute involving a well-known house.

Reports suggested that disagreements had cropped up over proposed editorial changes to portions of the manuscript.

The grapevine buzzed, rumour-lines crackled, and interest further escalated, as did political argument.

The publishers suggested that it had abandoned the book because the author refused edits, saying that editorial review and fact-checking are standard publishing practices and that it had remained willing to publish the memoir.

But controversy snowballed, and developed into a story about censorship, editorial independence, and political influence.

With another renowned house stepping in as the domestic publisher, the announcement ended the uncertainty surrounding the Indian release, yet again generating a fresh round of publicity.

The memoir was described as one of the most anticipated political books of its time and confirmed publication plans for November 10. Thus, anticipation around the memoir had come to rest on two parallel narratives. One concerned the contents of the book itself. The other revolved around the battle over how, and by whom, that story would be presented.

--IANS

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