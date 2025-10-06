Sonam Kapoor wishes Vayu’s ‘favourite storyteller, funnest uncle’ Karan Boolani on b’day

Mumbai, Oct 6 (IANS) On her brother-in-law Karan Boolani’s birthday on Monday, actress and fashionista Sonam Kapoor penned a heart-warming birthday note for her son Vayu’s ‘favourite storyteller and funnest uncle’.

Sonam took to Instagram, where she shared a picture of Vayu and Karan from a vacation. In the image, the two are sitting on a cushioned wooden bench. Karan sports a casual look as he was dressed in a striped shirt and dark shorts. Vayu looks adorable in a colorful cap, a navy blue top, and shorts.

“Happy happy Birthday to Vayu’s favourite storyteller, friend and funnest uncle. @karanboolani we love you,” Sonam wrote as the caption.

Karan is married to Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor. They were dating for 12 years and got married in an intimate setting in 2021.

Sonam, who is rumored to be expecting her secon child, had earlier penned a birthday note for her best friend Shehla Khan, whom she tagged as her ‘chosen family’ and said that may they find each other in ‘every lifetime.’

For the caption, Sonam penned: “To my best friend . My chosen family. Love you so much. I don’t know what I’d do without your unconditional support and love.”

She added: “May we always find each other shehlu in every lifetime I want you as my best friend. Happy happy birthday. I wish you love happiness and peace. Strength you have in buckets. And thank you for lending it to me whenever I need it.”

Sonam tied the knot with businessman Anand Ahuja in a grand wedding ceremony in May 2018, after being in a relationship for several years. The couple welcomed their first child, a baby boy, whom they named Vayu, in August 2022.

She was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. The crime thriller was directed by Shome Makhija. It also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in supporting roles. Blind, a remake of the 2011 Korean film of the same name, centres around a blind police officer in search of a serial killer.

--IANS

dc/