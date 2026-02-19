Sonam Kapoor revisits ‘Neerja’ as the film turns 10

Mumbai, Feb 19 (IANS) Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor took a nostalgic trip down memory lane as her critically acclaimed film Neerja completed 10 years since its release.

Marking the milestone, the actress reflected on the journey of portraying brave flight attendant Neerja Bhanot and expressed gratitude for the love the film continues to receive a decade later.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Sonam shared scenes from the 2016 film, adding a simple text overlay that read, “10 years of Neerja,” as she marked the milestone.

Ram Madhvani directed Neerja. It also stars Shekhar Ravjiani, Shabana Azmi, Yogendra Tiku, Kavi Shastri, and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.

The plot is based on a real-life event: the attempted hijacking of Pan Am Flight 73 in Karachi, Pakistan by the Libyan-backed Abu Nidal Organization on 5 September 1986. The film is shown from the point of view of the head purser of the flight, Neerja Bhanot, who thwarted the hijack attempt by alerting the pilots, thus grounding the plane.

She died trying to help save the passengers and crew, of whom 359 of the 379 on board survived.

The film won 2 awards at the 64th National Film Awards - Best Feature Film in Hindi and Special Mention.

On the professional front, she was last seen in the film Blind in 2023. Sonam Kapoor, the daughter of Bollywood star Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

The movie also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Salman Khan, and Rani Mukerji. It also marked the debut of Bollywood superstar Ranbir Kapoor.

Sonam, who is the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, began her career as an assistant director on filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2005 film Black. She made her acting debut in Bhansali's romantic drama Saawariya in 2007.

She was then seen in I Hate Luv Storys and Raanjhanaa. She was also seen in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, Sanju, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Neerja, and Veere Di Wedding.

Sonam Kapoor was lined up to headline the film adaptation of Anuja Chauhan’s novel “Battle for Bittora,” but the project has remained stalled for years. Produced by her sister Rhea Kapoor, the film was envisioned as a blend of romance and politics.

--IANS

dc/