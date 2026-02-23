February 23, 2026 2:57 PM हिंदी

Sonam Bajwa’s midnight ‘sunglass haul’ turns into chaos: Who asked me to do this?

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa gave a glimpse of her midnight madness as she found herself buried under a pile of sunglasses in what she hilariously described as an unplanned “sunglass haul.”

The actress took to Instagram stories, where she shared a string of videos showcasing her jaw-dropping collection of sunglasses in the middle of the night. She suddenly realised she owned far too many pairs she had never worn.

“In the middle of the night, I realised that I have so many sunglasses that I have not worn, I got them and look they all look so similar… Can you spot the difference?,” she said.

The actress started trying the glasses and went on to share: “And I am not done yet… I think these are I really like these and then I have…”

What started as a simple check quickly snowballed into a full-blown mess

“Okay, I created a full mess. And these are just all in black shades…” said Sonam.

Clearly amused at her own late-night impulse, she questioned her decision-making. “Why did I do this? Who asked me to do a sunglass haul middle of the night? Nobody,” she laughed.

However, leaving the chaos untouched was not an option for the self-confessed perfectionist.

“And I can I leave it like this… No, I won't get sleep. I need to clear everything, keep everything where it is supposed to be in my wardrobe, and then go to sleep. And I have created this mess here, and I have to unpack and do my skincare…” she concluded.

The actress captioned the last clip: “Why am I like this?

Sonam’s latest release is “Border 2”, an epic action war film directed by Anurag Singh. A standalone sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 film Border.

Set against the backdrop of the India–Pakistan war of 1971, the film serves as a multi-front war drama, expanding the scope of its predecessor by featuring the combined operations of the Indian Armed Forces – Army, Air Force, and Navy.

