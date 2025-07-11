July 11, 2025 2:25 PM हिंदी

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Mumbai, July 11 (IANS) Actress Sonam Bajwa has opened up about the success of “Housefull 5,” which has emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India.

She called the experience “truly humbling.” Speaking about the overwhelming response to her performance, Bajwa shared, “It truly feels humbling to be appreciated for my entertaining performance in Houseful 5 and to have made my mark among such a stellar star cast. Knowing that the film received an extra boost at the North India box office to become the highest-grossing Hindi comedy feels truly overwhelming. I’m eternally grateful to my audiences for such a great response and so much love! I hope to keep winning their hearts just like this in all my future Hindi films!”

Sonam Bajwa made her Hindi film debut with “Housefull 5.” Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the comedy has reportedly emerged as the highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India, surpassing popular franchises like “Golmaal and Dhamaal.” It has also become the top-grossing film in the Houseful franchise in the region.

“Housefull 5” boasts a massive star cast such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonam Bajwa, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Meanwhile, Bajwa will next be seen in the upcoming film, “Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,” alongside Harshvardhan Rane. The romantic drama has been helmed by director Milap Zaveri. On June 14, the Punjabi actress shared a series of pictures from the set and said that it is one of the most difficult films she has shot till date.

Announcing a wrap-up, she wrote, “Can’t believe I am writing that Filming of Ek Deewane ki ‘DEEWANIYAT’ is complete. Despite being one of the most difficult films that I shot till date the experience has been soooo magical.”

Sonam Bajwa also has Tiger Shroff’s “Baaghi 4” in the lineup.

--IANS

ps/

LATEST NEWS

Why Manushi Chhillar calls ‘Maalik’ an experience she will never forget

Why Manushi Chhillar calls ‘Maalik’ an experience she will never forget

World is on the brink of shift from digital to quantum economy: CERT-In

World gears up from digital to quantum economy shift: India's cyber agency

Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting

Security beefed up at Kapil Sharma’s Oshiwara residence after cafe shooting

UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt

UK lawmakers highlight plight of Hindus in Bangladesh, call for strong action against Yunus govt

Adani Group to invest $100 billion over next five years: Gautam Adani

Adani Group to invest $100 billion over next five years: Gautam Adani

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi returns with full Punjabi flair in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

Ajay Devgn’s Jassi returns with full Punjabi flair in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’ trailer

Gautam Adani urges entrepreneurs to build India’s first AI-powered spinal diagnostic platform

Gautam Adani urges entrepreneurs to build India’s first AI-powered spinal diagnostic platform

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing Hindi comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Sonam Bajwa on ‘Housefull 5’ emerging as highest-grossing comedy in North India: It truly feels humbling

Oswal Pumps’ net profit drops over 20 pc quarterly, revenue slips nearly 4 pc

Oswal Pumps’ net profit drops over 20 pc on quarter, revenue slips nearly 4 pc

Hrishikesh Pandey says his knack for fitness is wired to army background

Hrishikesh Pandey says his knack for fitness is wired to army background