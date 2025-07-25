Soha Ali Khan enjoys a fun workout session with Fatima Sana Shaikh, says 'next time push-ups pukka'

Mumbai, July 25 (IANS) Actress and fitness junkie Soha Ali Khan enjoyed a fun and fruitful workout session with Fatima Sana Shaikh.

She even shared a glimpse of her time with Fatima on her Instagram handle.

Taking a quick break from their workout, the two ladies were seen chatting about their next exercise.

As they are done talking, Soha excitedly screams, "lunges".

"Tooo much fun working out with @fatimasanashaikh - next time push-ups pukka!! @mashable.india," Soha captioned the video.

On Thursday, Soha talked to her InstaFam about her morning wellness routine.

She asked them to guess what she eats on an empty stomach every morning during her recent post — the options were: soaked almonds or raw garlic.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Rang De Basanti’ actress dropped a short clip of her eating a raw garlic.

“Can you guess what I am eating every morning on an empty stomach? Soaked almonds or raw garlic," she wrote on the clip.

Before this, Soha disclosed that she has been consuming a white pumpkin juice detoxifying drink on an empty stomach for the last three months.

Sharing a video of herself preparing the drink, she wrote in the caption, “Self-love is hugely important ! I have been drinking white pumpkin juice (ash gourd) every morning on an empty stomach for the past three months. It's detoxifying, cooling, and great for my gut #nutrition #detox #juice #morningritual #fitnessfriday.”

On the work front, Soha was last seen in "Chhorii 2", alongside, Nushrratt Bharuccha.

On the other hand, Fatima has had two back-to-back releases with "Aap Jaisa Koi" and “Metro In Dino”.

While she shared screen space with R Madhavan in Vivek Soni's "Aap Jaisa Koi', Fatima was a part of an ensemble cast comprising of

Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Anupam Kher, and Ali Fazal in “Metro In Dino” directed by Anurag Basu.

--IANS

pm/