May 17, 2025 5:58 PM हिंदी

Refusal to fetch cigarette for stranger costs software engineer his life in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Refusal to fetch cigarette for stranger costs software engineer his life in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) A shocking incident came to light in Bengaluru on Saturday, where a software professional was killed following a petty quarrel over fetching a cigarette for another man. The stranger, who asked the software professional to fetch a cigarette for him, allegedly rammed his car into the man's motorcycle from behind and has now been arrested by the police.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old H.N. Sanjay, a resident of Vajarahalli in Bengaluru. The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road. The accused, 31-year-old Prateek, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, works as a manager at a private company.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the horrific incident and have registered a case of murder.

According to police, on May 10, Sanjay was smoking a cigarette on the roadside along with his friend, Chetan Pujamath. The two had come out in the early hours to take a short break from work.

At that time, the accused, Prateek, arrived at the spot in his car and asked Sanjay to buy a cigarette for him from a roadside vendor while he remained seated in the vehicle.

Sanjay refused to fetch the cigarette and reportedly rebuked Prateek for his lazy and entitled behaviour, leading to a heated argument.

Locals intervened and managed to defuse the situation, after which Prateek left the spot angrily and parked his vehicle a short distance away.

Later, as Sanjay and Chetan were heading back to their office on the former's motorcycle, Prateek allegedly rammed his car into their bike from behind. Sanjay suffered a severe head injury after hitting the pavement and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

Chetan, who was riding pillion, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

At the time of the incident, the accused was reportedly in an inebriated state and was returning home with his wife after attending a party.

The Subramanyapura police are investigating the case further, and more details are expected to emerge.

--IANS

mka/rad

LATEST NEWS

Demi Lovato comes out in support of Chrissy Teigen after her alcohol confession

Demi Lovato comes out in support of Chrissy Teigen after her alcohol confession

Rakul Preet Singh honors her father and the Indian Army on Armed Forces Day

Rakul Preet Singh honors her father and the Indian Army on Armed Forces Day

Indian juniors embark upon year’s first International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup (Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun), Suhl (Germany). Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF shooting: Indian juniors embark upon year’s first World Cup mission in Suhl

Madhya Pradesh: Farmers in Jhabua reap benefits from PM-KISAN scheme

MP: Farmers in Jhabua reap benefits of PM-KISAN scheme

When Jeetendra spoke about how he polished his dancing skills

When Jeetendra spoke about how he polished his dancing skills

Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation to lay off 350 amid broader restructuring

Dailyhunt parent VerSe Innovation to lay off 350 amid broader restructuring

SAFF U19 Championship 2025: India aim to entertain crowd in summit clash against Bangladesh at the Golden Jubilee Stadium in Yupia (Arunachal Pradesh) on Sunday. Photo credit: AIFF

SAFF U19 C'ship: India aim to entertain crowd in summit clash against Bangladesh

Janhvi Kapoor says 'I miss you’ll' to sister Khushi who is off on a vacation

Janhvi Kapoor says 'I miss you’ll' to sister Khushi who is off on a vacation

Haryana travel blogger arrested for spying for Pakistan

Haryana travel blogger arrested for spying for Pakistan

Trinidad & Tobago to host Indian team for five-match International Deaf Series from May 23 to 29. Photo credit: IDCA

Trinidad & Tobago to host Indian team for five-match International Deaf Series