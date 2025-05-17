Refusal to fetch cigarette for stranger costs software engineer his life in Bengaluru; accused arrested

Bengaluru, May 17 (IANS) A shocking incident came to light in Bengaluru on Saturday, where a software professional was killed following a petty quarrel over fetching a cigarette for another man. The stranger, who asked the software professional to fetch a cigarette for him, allegedly rammed his car into the man's motorcycle from behind and has now been arrested by the police.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old H.N. Sanjay, a resident of Vajarahalli in Bengaluru. The incident occurred at Vasanthapura Cross on Kanakapura Road. The accused, 31-year-old Prateek, a resident of Rajarajeshwari Nagar, works as a manager at a private company.

The police have obtained CCTV footage of the horrific incident and have registered a case of murder.

According to police, on May 10, Sanjay was smoking a cigarette on the roadside along with his friend, Chetan Pujamath. The two had come out in the early hours to take a short break from work.

At that time, the accused, Prateek, arrived at the spot in his car and asked Sanjay to buy a cigarette for him from a roadside vendor while he remained seated in the vehicle.

Sanjay refused to fetch the cigarette and reportedly rebuked Prateek for his lazy and entitled behaviour, leading to a heated argument.

Locals intervened and managed to defuse the situation, after which Prateek left the spot angrily and parked his vehicle a short distance away.

Later, as Sanjay and Chetan were heading back to their office on the former's motorcycle, Prateek allegedly rammed his car into their bike from behind. Sanjay suffered a severe head injury after hitting the pavement and succumbed to his injuries at the hospital on Tuesday.

Chetan, who was riding pillion, also sustained serious injuries and is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.

At the time of the incident, the accused was reportedly in an inebriated state and was returning home with his wife after attending a party.

The Subramanyapura police are investigating the case further, and more details are expected to emerge.

--IANS

