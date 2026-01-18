Six killed as fire erupts at shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi

Islamabad, Jan 18 (IANS) At least six people were killed and over a dozen were injured after a massive fire erupted at Gul Plaza shopping mall in Pakistan's Karachi, local media reported on Sunday, citing officials.

The death toll increased after the body of a firefighter named Furqan, belonging to the Nazimabad Fire Office, was found under the rubble and taken to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, Pakistan-based Geo News reported.

The operation to contain the blaze is still underway, with fire raging for over 13 hours, during which multiple portions of the building collapsed on Sunday morning due to intense heat, rescue officials said.

Health officials have said that at least four bodies were brought to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre, and two were brought to the Burns Ward. A total of 15 injured people were taken to the Civil Hospital Trauma Centre. Among those, 14 have been discharged. Two injured people were taken to Jinnah Hospital and were discharged after they received treatment.

Speaking to Geo News, Chief Fire Officer Humayun Khan said that Gul Plaza is constructed on two acres.

Khan said that the fire is still raging on the edges of the plaza and the building has been declared completely dilapidated, and the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) officials will analyse the condition and announce their decision on it.

Khan said that the intense temperature in the building is preventing internal access, hindering rescue and search efforts. He mentioned that the plaza is sealed from all sides and does not have a proper ventilation system, impacting firefighting operations.

Meanwhile, Sindh Emergency Service Rescue 1122 Chief Operating Officer Abid Jalaluddin Shaikh said that 20 fire tenders and four snorkels were involved in firefighting operations from three sides of Gul Plaza.

Fire brigade officials feared that some people were still trapped in the mall. The official further said, "We cannot say at this stage how many people are still trapped inside the building.

