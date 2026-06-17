Six Indian experts to address Russia's top foreign policy forum 'Primakov Readings' next week

Moscow, June 17 (IANS) The 12th edition of Russia's premier Primakov Readings International Forum themed 'World Without Rules: Power Game?' scheduled to be held in Moscow next week will see six Indians speaking on various issues.

The two-day event, to be held on June 23 and 24 in Moscow, will be addressed by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and will also be attended by Russian Presidential aide Yuri Ushakov, Deputy Speaker of the Federation Council Konstantin Kosachev and leading Russian and foreign experts in the field of international security, world politics and economics besides representatives of public organisations, politicians and diplomats.

The six Indian experts speaking during different sessions are Manjit Kripalani (Director of the Gateway House: Indian Council on Global Relations); Samir Saran (President of the Observer Research Foundation); Shishir Priyadarshi (President of the Chintan Research Foundation and Director of the World Trade Organisation from 2007-2022); Pankaj Saran (Convenor at the NatStrat, National Security Advisory Board); Arvind Gupta (Head of Digital India Foundation); and, Lt Gen Dushyant Singh (Director General of the Center for Land Warfare Studies).

They will be speaking in sessions like, 'Global Ramifications of Regional Conflicts', 'Global Order Scenarios for the Mid-Century', 'Barriers and Risks to Global Trade and Investment', 'Eurasian Security 2035: The CSTO Chair', 'AI and Digital Platforms: Global Competition' and 'The New Round of Military-Technological Competition'.

According to the organisers, the programme of the International Scientific and Expert Primakov Readings Forum is centered around the discussion of key challenges in world politics and economy. The spotlight falls on the global consequences of regional conflicts; the domestic dimension of US foreign policy; the conflict in the Middle East and its evolution; emerging world order scenarios; barriers and risks in global trade and investment; Eurasian security in light of Russia’s CSTO chairmanship; AI‑driven international competition and a new round in military‑technological rivalry.

The experts will pay special attention to the prospects for de‑escalating conflicts in the Middle East, the potential for establishing a new regional security architecture, and the role of non‑Western countries in stabilising the region. The consequences of the New START Treaty termination, the risks of the arms control system collapse, and the impact of emerging military tech on strategic stability in the context of an accelerating arms race will also feature in the discussions.

"The 'rules‑based' liberal world order has faced harsh and fair criticism in Russia and globally. Between 2022 and 2026, it ultimately faded into history. We are witnessing a breakdown, an obvious fragmentation of the global political and economic architecture and an almost complete dictate of force in the sphere of international security," said Alexander Dynkin, President of International Relations of the Russian Academy of Sciences (IMEMO) - one of the organisers of the annual event along with Primakov National Research Institute of World Economy and the Evgeny Primakov Center for International Cooperation.

The event is expected to bring together around 50 experts from 20 countries, including India, the USA, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, China, Turkey, Qatar, Iran, South Korea, Uzbekistan, and others, with the Indians being the largest foreign delegation. More than 400 representatives of the Russian and foreign scientific and expert community, government agencies, political and business circles are expected to participate in the forum.

--IANS

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