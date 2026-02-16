Sivakarthikeyan's next film produced by Kamal Haasan titled 'Seyon'

Chennai, Feb 16 (IANS) The makers of director Sivakumar Murugesan's next film, featuring actor Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, on Monday announced that they had titled the film 'Seyon' and released the title poster of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The film is being produced by Kamal Haasan's RaajKamal Films International and Turmeric Media. The film, which will feature Sivakarthikeyan in a power-packed and dynamic new role, will be a grand rural commercial entertainer.

The makers announced that 'Seyon' was set to be the biggest family spectacle of 2026, blending rooted emotions, mass appeal, and wholesome entertainment for audiences across generations.

Sharing the title poster on his social media timelines, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, " We join hands one more time -- for a mega celebration! #சேயோன் #Seyon #SK26 #OneMoreTime."

The title look poster has Sivakarthikeyan seated on what appears to be a stone throne adorned with peacock feathers with a machete placed over his shoulder. The actor has well oiled hair and is seen in a rural get up. He sports a well toned physique and is surrounded by peacocks.

The film has triggered huge interest as it marks a significant reunion between Sivakarthikeyan and Raaj Kamal Films International. Their collaboration for this film comes on the heels of the blockbuster success of their earlier film 'Amaran', which garnered both critical acclaim and commercial triumph.

Produced by Kamal Haasan and R. Mahendran, the film brings together powerful storytelling and a compelling cinematic vision. Director Sivakumar Murugesan will be stepping into his second directorial venture after the much-awaited soon-to-be-released 'Thaai Kizhavi'.

Adding to the excitement, this project will mark the first-ever collaboration between RaajKamal Films International, Sivakarthikeyan, and acclaimed composer Santhosh Narayanan.

The film will have cinematography by Vivek Vijayakumar and editing by San Lokesh. Art direction for the film will be by R K Nagu while Keerthy Sampath and Joshua Maxwell will be its costume designers.

