New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Former IPS officer Sanjay Kumar Singh, who had headed the Narcotics Control Bureau's (NCB) Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the 2021 Cordelia cruise drug case, has said that the team found insufficient evidence against Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan's son, Aryan Khan, and had to restart the investigation from scratch after taking over the probe.

In his memoir, "Code of Honour", Singh has shared his observations and experiences from the high-profile case, including the shortcomings identified by the SIT during its investigation. He said the findings did not establish sufficient evidence against Aryan Khan, pointing out, among other things, that a friend of his had denied carrying drugs for him. Consequently, Aryan Khan was not named in the charge sheet filed in May 2022.

Speaking to IANS in an interview, Singh said the case had come up towards the latter part of his career and that he had included his experiences and observations in the book.

"Towards the latter part of my career, the Aryan Khan case occurred. I have included my observations and experiences from that case in my book," he said.

Recalling the circumstances surrounding the filing of the charge sheet, Singh said there had been considerable speculation and questions from both the media and the public about why the investigating agency had not filed a charge sheet against certain individuals.

"There was a prevailing question -- among the media and the public alike -- as to why a chargesheet had not been filed. We therefore made a deliberate decision to communicate everything to the press in a transparent manner. I presented our position before the media, explaining why we were unable to file a charge sheet. I clarified at the time that this did not constitute a 'clean chit'; rather, we were not filing a charge sheet because there was insufficient evidence. There were fundamental shortcomings in the case that prevented us from filing a charge sheet against the individuals involved," Singh told IANS.

He also clarified that his mandate as the head of the SIT was limited to investigating the case and did not extend to examining the conduct of the earlier investigating team or individual officers at the NCB's Mumbai Zonal Office.

"The actions of the previous team (at the Mumbai Zonal Office) or the conduct of individual officers did not fall within the scope of my inquiry. My focus remained entirely on my own investigation, and I did not incorporate those other matters into it. Furthermore, a separate committee was constituted to address the various other questions that had been raised. They likely examined those aspects, but I do not have detailed information regarding their findings, nor did I seek to learn about them," he added.

Describing the process followed after the SIT took charge of the investigation, Singh said he personally travelled to Mumbai and examined the documents related to the case.

"I visited the scene of the incident and also went aboard the Cordelia cruise ship. I was not satisfied with the manner in which the investigation was being conducted; therefore, we effectively restarted the inquiry from scratch," he said.

Explaining the approach adopted by his team, Singh said his priority was to ensure that the investigation remained impartial and was guided by logic and available evidence. After examining the material and reviewing the facts, the SIT concluded that there was insufficient evidence against the individuals concerned to proceed with filing a charge sheet.

"After reviewing all the facts, the Director General (DG) also concluded in the final order that there was not enough evidence against certain suspects or accused persons. The decision was made not to file a charge sheet against these individuals. My intention was never to initiate action against any officer or to highlight their errors," Singh said.

He said that he had also informed the media about the "fundamental flaws in the case". He said that it was alleged that a "friend was bringing drugs for Aryan, and the latter intended to consume them".

"However, upon reviewing the friend's statement, it became clear that Aryan had explicitly asked him not to bring any drugs, noting that the NCB was highly active. Given this, there was no justification for seizing the mobile phone or accessing the WhatsApp chats. If a mobile phone is to be seized, it must be done according to the prescribed legal procedure," he said.

Singh mentioned that in the cases that fall under the NDPS Act, "any failure to follow due process draws sharp criticism from the court", which, he said, "will invariably question why the mandatory procedures were not adhered to".

"We also examined the WhatsApp chats, but found no conversations relevant to the case. Furthermore, while the intention was to build a case for drug consumption, no medical examination was ever conducted. On what basis, then, could a charge of consumption be substantiated? The investigation was riddled with such flaws, which made it impossible for us to file a charge sheet," he added.

Singh said that it was also discovered that an informant was acting as a witness -- "something that should not happen in any case".

"Such practices are inappropriate. Given that the penalties in NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) cases are extremely severe, the court expects all procedures to be followed correctly during an investigation. We found that, in this instance, not all procedures were properly adhered to," he added.

--IANS

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