SIR row: Oppn stalls special discussion on Shubhanshu Shukla’s space mission, LS adjourned

New Delhi, Aug 18 (IANS) The Lok Sabha was adjourned for the day on Monday, after repeated disruptions by Opposition members prevented a scheduled special discussion on Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s historic space mission aboard the International Space Station (ISS).

The session, intended to celebrate India’s growing space ambitions and Shukla’s return, was derailed by sloganeering and protests in the Well of the House by members of the Opposition.

The day began with high anticipation as Parliament prepared to honour Shukla, the first Indian astronaut in over four decades to conduct research and participate in over 60 scientific experiments during his 18-day stay on the ISS as part of NASA’s Axiom-4 mission.

The discussion was titled “India’s First Astronaut Aboard the International Space Station — Critical Role of Space Programme for Viksit Bharat by 2047”, and was expected to highlight India’s strategic goals in space exploration, including the upcoming 'Gaganyaan' human spaceflight mission.

As the House reassembled, Speaker Om Birla took the Chair and invited members to begin the discussion. Minister of State for Science and Technology Dr Jitendra Singh expressed disappointment over the Opposition’s refusal to participate, stating, “You may have disagreements with the government or the BJP, but this is about an astronaut and Air Force officer who has made the nation proud. At least show encouragement to our scientists and astronauts.”

He also said that as a doctor, he understood the situation, as all the members of the Opposition are frustrated.

Despite repeated appeals from Dilip Saikia, who was in the Chair to maintain decorum and allow the debate to proceed, Opposition members continued shouting slogans, waving placards, and crowding the Well.

Saikia reminded them, “Every day you come with posters and banners. The entire nation is watching. This is a moment of pride for 140 crore Indians, but you do not want to discuss such an important issue.”

The disruption forced the Chair to adjourn the House for the day, leaving the special discussion unaddressed.

Shubhanshu Shukla, who returned to India on August 17 and is scheduled to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi later on Monday, has become a symbol of India’s space aspirations.

The adjournment underscores the deepening political divide in Parliament, even on matters of national pride and scientific achievement. The missed opportunity to celebrate Shukla’s milestone has drawn criticism from across the political spectrum and the scientific community.

