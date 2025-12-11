Singer Benny Dayal calls for better facilities and sanitation in India’s concert infrastructure

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Singer Benny Dayal has called for significant improvements in India’s concert infrastructure.

In an exclusive interview with IANS, he emphasized the need for better facilities, sanitation, and quality production. Highlighting the power of music to unite people across cities and states, Benny stressed that investing in high-quality events will give the youth the live experiences they truly deserve. When asked about the state of live performances, Benny Dayal emphasized that India definitely needs to improve its concert infrastructure.

The singer stated, “Definitely. Basic sanitation, quality production, and good facilities cannot be ignored. Many event companies are doing excellent work and shouldn’t be sidelined. The events industry is huge in our country. In many places, organisers hesitate to take risks, but if they invest more in quality, the results will be phenomenal. Music brings people together—from all cities, all states. It is a powerful force, and our youth deserves proper infrastructure to enjoy it.”

Not to forget, last year, Diljit Dosanjh’s concerts in Delhi and Chandigarh highlighted serious issues in India’s concert infrastructure. Attendees complained about unhygienic and inadequate toilet facilities, and despite paying premium ticket prices, they had to deal with smelly and insufficient washrooms.

Later, in December, Diljit announced that he will pause holding concerts in India until the country’s live concert infrastructure sees improvements. Speaking at his Dil-Luminati concert in Chandigarh on December 14, he voiced concerns over the inadequate facilities available for live performances.

The ‘Udta Punjab’ singer said in Punjabi, “Here, we don’t have the infrastructure for live shows. This generates big revenue and provides work for many people... I’ll try next time to have the stage at the center so that you can be around it. Till this happens, I won’t do shows in India, that’s for sure.”

