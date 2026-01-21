Sindhi leader claims Pakistani army, ISI behind terror attack on Chinese restaurant in Afghanistan

Berlin, Jan 21 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Mahaz (JSMM), accused the Pakistani army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) of being directly or indirectly involved in orchestrating the terrorist attack on a Chinese restaurant in Afghanistan.

The remarks came after an explosion outside a Chinese restaurant in Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, on January 19 caused multiple casualties, including the death of one Chinese citizen.

Condemning the attack, Burfat asserted that such acts of terrorism are not isolated incidents but are carried out by extremist and terrorist groups nurtured, protected, and strategically deployed by Pakistan’s military establishment, particularly under the direction of the ISI.

“There is a credible reason to assert that the Pakistani army and ISI are directly or indirectly involved in orchestrating this attack. The fundamental objectives behind this act of terrorism are twofold. Firstly, it is aimed at obstructing and discouraging China’s growing economic investments and strategic engagement in Afghanistan and the wider region,” the Sindhi leader posted on X.

“Secondly, it seeks to deliberately project Afghanistan as an unstable and insecure country, thereby weakening the Afghan government and creating a misleading international perception that Afghanistan is unfit for foreign investment. This narrative is intended to divert global investors away from Afghanistan and toward Pakistan,” he added.

Burfat stressed that in the broader geopolitical context, Pakistan is attempting to position itself as a willing proxy for global powers by once again reorganising, reviving, and spreading terrorism in Afghanistan.

“Pakistan seeks to appease certain international forces by destabilising the region, especially by strengthening extremist and terrorist networks against China and India within Afghanistan. Notably, terrorist organisations such as ISIS are being actively reorganised and empowered by Pakistan’s military and intelligence agencies to operate in Afghanistan and the surrounding region,” he stated.

Asserting that actions constitute a grave threat to regional peace, international security, and the principles of sovereignty and non-interference, the Sindhi leader called on the global community to strongly condemn this Pakistan -sponsored terrorism and hold its military establishment accountable for its continued use of extremist violence as a tool of foreign policy.

“There is no exaggeration in stating that Pakistan’s corrupt, rogue, and unaccountable military establishment continues to engage in deception, duplicity, and the use of terrorism as a policy tool—despite projecting an image of strategic closeness and partnership with both the United States and China. In reality, Pakistan’s military has consistently pursued parallel policies of betrayal and manipulation against both powers, exploiting their engagements while simultaneously undermining their interests through proxy violence and extremist networks,” Burfat noted.

