November 04, 2025 10:31 PM हिंदी

Sindhi leader accuses Pakistan Army of acting as 'corrupt mercenary mafia'

Sindhi leader accuses Pakistan Army of acting as 'corrupt mercenary mafia' (File image)

Berlin, Nov 4 (IANS) Shafi Burfat, Chairman of the Jeay Sindh Muttahida Maha (JSMM), has accused the Pakistani Army of operating as a “corrupt mercenary mafia” that sells its loyalty for dollars and could deceive the United States or any other country at any moment.

Burfat stressed that the mercenary mindset reflected a broader moral decay within Pakistan's power structure. He said that the military elite have learned to profit from chaos, not stability -- whether fueling conflicts in Afghanistan, manipulating insurgencies in India's Kashmir region or influencing wars in the Middle East, Pakistan’s generals have repeatedly turned instability into an economic resource.

"For decades, Pakistan’s role on the global stage has resembled that of a mercenary broker, a state whose military functions less as a state defence institution and more as a paid agent for whichever foreign power offers financial reward. Instead of being guided by ideology, principle, or consistent policy, Pakistan's army has repeatedly aligned itself with shifting global forces in pursuit of dollars," Burfat posted on X.

"From the Cold War to the War on Terror, the pattern has remained the same: opportunism disguised as strategy. Pakistan fought against the Soviet Union in Afghanistan under the banner of jihad, not for freedom or principle, but for billions in US and Western aid. Decades later, during the ‘War on Terror’, Islamabad once again declared itself a front-line ally of NATO and the United States, receiving massive financial assistance. Yet at the very same time, Osama bin Laden, the world's most wanted terrorist, was secretly sheltered within Pakistani territory, under the silent protection of its security establishment," the post added.

The Sindhi leader slammed Pakistan's "ignorant" Army Chief Asim Munir, calling him a "fake" Field Marshal who even in the 21st century continues to advocate the outdated notion that Muslims and Hindus are two separate nations, supporting the false philosophy of nationhood based on religion.

Furthermore, Burfat asserted that a nation whose army sells loyalty and principles cannot build trust, neither with its people nor with its allies. He added that Pakistan's foreign policy and very existence have become commodities for sale, eroding its respect and dignity on the world stage.

"This corrupt mafia has turned into a force of fascism against the nations within the state, engaged in terrorism in neighbouring countries, and selling its own principles and faith to global powers in exchange for dollars. Now, they have been completely exposed. What remains is a hollow power structure, one that survives not through integrity or vision, but through the endless trade of allegiance for dollars,” the Sindhi leader emphasised.

--IANS

scor/as

LATEST NEWS

Young Veer Ganapathy hopes to learn from Kolkata's loss as Aman seeks a hat-trick on IGPL Invitational Jamshedpur in Jamshedpur. Photo credit: IGPL

Young Veer Ganapathy hopes to learn from Kolkata's loss as Aman seeks a hat-trick on IGPL Jamshedpur

Paytm’s net profit improves to Rs 211 crore in Q2, revenue up 24 pc

Paytm’s net profit improves to Rs 211 crore in Q2, revenue up 24 pc

Somya Seth shares a throwback video of her baby's gender reveal

Somya Seth shares a throwback video of her baby's gender reveal

Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Trusts, recalls commitment to Ratan Tata

Mehli Mistry steps down from Tata Trusts, recalls commitment to Ratan Tata

World junior champion V Pranav, GM Arjun Erigaisi win with black; Vidit survives Oro scare in the first game of the second round of FIDE World Cup 2025 Panaji, Goa, on Tuesday. Photo credit: Michal Walusza|FIDE

FIDE World Cup 2025: World junior champion V Pranav, GM Arjun Erigaisi win with black; Vidit survives Oro scare

Sohail Khan is all praise for Meezan Jafri's dancing skills: Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed

Sohail Khan is all praise for Meezan Jafri's dancing skills: Never thought we could have a better dancer than Javed

Bangladesh: BNP fears Yunus govt may secure victories for Jamaat, NCP in Feb election (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP fears Yunus govt may secure victories for Jamaat, NCP in Feb election

India emerges as key pillar of Quad’s strategy and Indo-Pacific stability: Report (File image)

India emerges as key pillar of Quad’s strategy and Indo-Pacific stability: Report

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians in Balochistan (File image)

Pakistani forces kill two more civilians in Balochistan

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'vague apology' for collaborating with Pakistan in 1971 genocide just an election stunt

Bangladesh: Jamaat's 'vague apology' for collaborating with Pakistan in 1971 genocide just an election stunt