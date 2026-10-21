Signature Global shares tumble nearly 37 pc in 2026

Mumbai, Oct 21 (IANS) Signature Global (India) Limited's shares have declined 36.91 per cent, or Rs 416.65, on a year-to-date (YTD) basis amid a slowdown in the company's operational performance.

The stock was trading at Rs 711.75, down 0.98 per cent or Rs 7.05 during the session.

The decline extends beyond the current year, with the stock falling 33.61 per cent, or Rs 360.55, over the past one year.

Over the last six months, the shares have slipped 17.12 per cent, while they have lost 6.58 per cent in the past month.

However, the stock has managed to edge up 0.32 per cent over the past five trading sessions.

The weak stock performance comes even as the company reported improved collection figures in its second-quarter operational update released on October 10. Collections stood at Rs 1,010 crore in Q2 FY27, registering a 51 per cent increase from Rs 670 crore in the previous quarter and a 9 per cent rise from Rs 930 crore in the year-ago period.

However, pre-sales declined during the quarter. The company reported pre-sales of Rs 1,830 crore in the second quarter of the current financial year, down 9 per cent from Rs 2,020 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous financial year.

For the first half of FY27, pre-sales fell 18 per cent to Rs 3,800 crore compared with Rs 4,660 crore a year earlier.

Operational metrics presented a mixed picture. The number of housing units sold more than doubled sequentially to 454 units from 226 in the previous quarter, while the area sold increased 22 per cent to 8.8 lakh square feet.

On a half-year basis, however, the area sold declined 46 per cent to 1.60 million square feet and units sold dropped 49 per cent to 680 from 1,338 a year earlier.

The company's H1 FY27 collections also fell 10 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,680 crore from Rs 1,860 crore, the real estate developer said.

Commenting on the company's performance, Pradeep Kumar Aggarwal, Chairman and WholeTime Director, said that the second quarter of the current financial year marked a period of strong execution and financial progress for Signature Global. "Collections rose significantly during the quarter, reflecting sustained customer confidence in our projects," Aggarwal said.

--IANS

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