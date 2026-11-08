Sidharth Malhotra wishes everyone a 'sweet' Diwali with lots of mithai

Mumbai, Nov 8 (IANS) Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra wished everyone a 'sweet' Diwali with lots of mithai.

On Sunday, the 'Shershaah' actor uploaded a festive photo of himself posing with a box of sweets. Sidharth looked as handsome as ever in a lemon-yellow shirt as he seemed to offer the netizens some mithai.

"Wishing you all a very sweet Diwali, filled with love, laughter and lots of mithai! (Making heart with hands emoji)," he captioned the post.

Recently, Sidharth and reunited with his 'Student Of The Year' co-star Varun Dhawan, putting an end to any speculation about a rivalry between the two actors.

Varun took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and uploaded a picture featuring himself with Sidharth and Kiara Advani. Sid was seen striking a funny pose in the background, also hiding Kiara's baby bump.

“Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji," Varun wrote alongside the photo.

Varun and Sidharth made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's 2012 release 'Student of the Year', which also marked the acting debut of Alia Bhatt.

Sidharth and Kiara announced their second pregnancy on October 7, with a sweet social media post.

In a joint post, the Bollywood couple dropped an adorable picture of their first born Saraayah handing over a pair of ivory knitted booties to her parents.

“Blessed once again with the greatest gift of all… Our hearts are so full of love and gratitude,” read the caption of the post.

Talking about their journey together, Sidharth and Kiara reportedly fell for one another while shooting for their 2021 war drama 'Shershaah'.

After keeping their relationship under wraps, the lovebirds tied the knot in February 2023 in a fairytale ceremony in Rajasthan.

The couple embraced parenthood as they welcomed their firstborn, a baby girl in June 2025.

Sidharth and Kiara had announced their first pregnancy earlier in 2025 with a joint social media post.

-IANS

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