Shubhangi Latkar on why she chose 'Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan:' It felt like a rare and fulfilling role’

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Veteran actress Shubhangi Latkar has revealed what drew her to the upcoming show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.”

She shared that the role felt “rare and fulfilling,” making it an easy decision for her to say yes. Speaking about her role, Shubhangi shared, “When I first heard the narration, I was moved by the raw honesty of Ganga Mai’s character. She is real, grounded, and has faced the harshest realities with so much grace. I said yes almost instantly because roles like these are rare and so fulfilling as an actor. I’m truly honoured to bring her journey to life and can't wait for the audience to witness her strength.”

Zee TV’s upcoming fiction drama “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” brings forth a powerful tale of resilience and empowerment. Inspired by the acclaimed Kannada series ‘Puttakana Makkalu,’ the show follows the emotional journey of Ganga Mai — a woman cast aside by her husband simply because she couldn’t give him a son. Despite being wronged by society, she chooses to fight back and reclaim her dignity, becoming a beacon of strength for her daughters.

Shubhangi Latkar will be seen playing the titular role of Ganga Mai, a woman with no formal education but immense wisdom and emotional depth. In the show, her character runs a modest mess in the heart of Varanasi, working tirelessly to provide for her three daughters. More than just a mother, she becomes a pillar of strength for the entire community.

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” is produced by Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s Dreamiyata Dramaa and is all set to premiere soon on Zee TV.

Speaking of Shubhangi Latkar, the actress has acted in Hindi and Marathi films and television, along with a few Telugu and Malayalam projects. She is best known for her performances in “Delhi Belly,” “Aashiqui 2,” “Singham Returns,” “Jolly LLB 2”, “Bodyguard,” and the series “The Fame Game.”

--IANS

ps/