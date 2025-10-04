October 04, 2025 11:17 AM हिंदी

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Mumbai, Oct 4 (IANS) It seems actress Shruti Haasan is spooked out after watching the biographical crime drama anthology series ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ as she said that she would never go on a date with someone who's slightly weird.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Shruti shared the poster of ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’, which focuses on convicted serial killer Ed Gein, played by Hollywood star Charlie Hunnam.

She wrote as the caption: “Ok so...No eating no sleeping. Also turning veg for a week. Never going on a date with someone who's slightly weird. Even. Yeah just NO.”

The series explores the life of convicted murderer and body snatcher Ed Gein, whose crimes served as inspiration for several Hollywood films. Other main characters include Gein's mother, Augusta played by Laurie Metcalf, film director Alfred Hitchcock essayed by Tom Hollander and Olivia Williams as Hitchcock's wife, screenwriter and film editor Alma Reville.

Talking about the serial killer Ed Gein, he was also known as the Butcher of Plainfield and the Plainfield Ghoul. His crimes, committed around his hometown of Plainfield, Wisconsin, gathered widespread notoriety in 1957 after authorities discovered that he had exhumed corpses from local graveyards and fashioned keepsakes from their bones and skin.

Gein was initially found unfit to stand trial and confined to a mental health facility. By 1968 he was judged competent to stand trial; he was found guilty of the murder of Worden, but was found legally insane and thus was remanded to a psychiatric institution.

Talking about Shruti, she was last seen in “Coolie,” where she essayed the role of Preethi Rajasekar in the film, which also starred the titans of Indian cinema like Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna Akkineni, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, and Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan in a cameo appearance.

‘Coolie’ follows the story of a former coolie union leader, who investigates the death of his friend which leads him to a crime syndicate.

The actress will next be seen in “Salaar Part 2: Shouryanga Parvam”. The first installment of “Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire” released in 2023. The epic neo-noir action thriller film directed by Prashanth Neel.

The film stars Prabhas in the titular role, alongside an ensemble cast of Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, Sriya Reddy, Ramachandra Raju, John Vijay, Easwari Rao, Tinnu Anand, Devaraj, Brahmaji and Mime Gopi.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Over 4.4 lakh chikungunya disease cases, 155 deaths reported worldwide in 2025: WHO

Rukmini Vasanth on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Rukmini Vasanth opens up on intensive training for her 'Warrior Princess' role in "Kantara Chapter 1"

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Shruti Haasan’s never going on date with someone who's slightly weird after watching ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’

Navjot Singh Sidhu: "Youngsters take to bottle & drugs; 'IGT' teaches to channelise energies in right direction"

Navjot Singh Sidhu on judging IGT: Youngsters take to drugs,the show teaches to channelise energies in right direction

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Robert Pattinson: I genuinely enjoy hanging out with babies

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

Long Covid patients more likely to suffer from unusual heart rhythm disorder

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

‘Bigg Boss 19’: Mridul Tiwari breaks down after Salman Khan says ‘aap dikh nahi rahe ho’

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week with positive bias

Indian stock market ends holiday-shortened week on positive note

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

Rashami Desai on fitness journey: Down 9 Kgs, having different health concerns

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy

From handicraft to tourism, GST rejig to boost J&K’s economy