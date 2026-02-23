Shruti Haasan: I am my home

Chennai, Feb 23 (IANS) Actress, singer and musician Shruti Haasan, who has lived and worked across industries and languages, says that she has come to see the idea of home very differently.

For her, home is not a pin on the map. It is a deeply personal space she carries within herself.

Reflecting on what belonging means to her, Shruti shares, “Home is not geography at all for me, is what I've realized. When I go back to Chennai I feel an ease and I feel a love that is so infinite. In Mumbai, I feel a different kind of love. In Hyderabad, because I work in these industries, I feel a different kind of love.”

Having built a career that spans multiple film industries, she says each city has offered her its own warmth. But over time, she has discovered something more profound.

“What I've realized is you could probably throw me in the middle of anywhere and if I have to find my comfort, I will. That's my joy in life, it's getting to know people and a place and its culture and finding the thing that I love about it and making it then mine. Home is really where I am," she says.

"It's something that's deeply personal and I could be in what is so-called the most comfortable place, including my physical home, and I could be completely discombobulated because I don't feel at home with myself. So that concept of myself, is superior in my brain of that, I am my home and that has given me a great sense of safety and security in navigating anything in life," she adds.

Shruti goes on to point out, "To me, home has never been geography. It's never been a person, maybe apart from my dad, who really feels like the physical embodiment of home to me. Nothing's really been more home than me for myself, that might sound a bit self-centered, but it's worked out really well for me.”

In a life that constantly takes her across cities, languages and cultures, Shruti Haasan’s idea of home feels deeply personal and quietly powerful, a reminder that true belonging is not about an address on a map, but about feeling at ease within yourself.

