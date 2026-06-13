Shrinking civic space in Pakistan fuels concerns over democratic sliding: Report

Colombo, June 13 (IANS) Pakistan’s shrinking civic space reflects a wider struggle over dissent, accountability and state authority in an increasingly polarised political climate. The growing use of cybercrime laws, counterterrorism legislation and digital restrictions has raised alarm among journalists, activists and civil society groups, who see these measures as part of a steady erosion of democratic freedoms, a report has stated.

According to a recent report in Sri Lankan newspaper ‘Daily Mirror’, the pressure is evident across several fronts, including eroding media independence, tighter controls on online expression, curbs on public assembly and heightened scrutiny of civil society activities.

"The silence in Pakistan is becoming increasingly political. Protest slogans disappear before they gather momentum. Journalists weigh every sentence against the risk of legal retaliation. Human rights activists operate under growing surveillance. Social media users face arrests for posts that challenge official narratives, while public gatherings encounter mounting restrictions under security laws and emergency powers,” the report detailed.

“Across Pakistan, dissent is no longer merely contested; it is increasingly criminalised. What many observers once described as isolated pressure on political opponents or media organisations has evolved into a broader contraction of civic space that now affects journalists, activists, lawyers, students and ordinary citizens alike,” it added.

The report highlighted repeated warnings from human rights organisations, international watchdogs and civil society groups that Pakistan is experiencing one of its most severe democratic regressions in recent years, marked by “expanding state powers, weakening judicial independence and shrinking protections for freedom of expression".

It added that these concerns have deepened amid growing political instability, economic hardship and security challenges, fostering an environment where criticism of state institutions involves legal, professional and personal risks.

The deterioration of civic space in Pakistan is especially reflected in increasing pressure on journalists and independent media organisations.

"Over the past two years, several prominent journalists, television anchors and digital commentators have faced arrests, intimidation campaigns, travel restrictions or legal notices linked to their reporting and political commentary. Media organisations have repeatedly accused authorities of using regulatory bodies, advertising pressure and cybercrime laws to silence critical coverage. The Pakistan Press Foundation documented hundreds of incidents involving threats, harassment and attacks against journalists in recent years,” the report mentioned.

“Reporters covering politically sensitive subjects, including civil-military relations, enforced disappearances and election controversies, continue to face heightened risks. Digital censorship has intensified alongside traditional media pressure. Social media platforms frequently experience restrictions during politically sensitive periods, while internet shutdowns and bandwidth disruptions have become increasingly common during protests or electoral tensions,” it stated.

Stressing that the shrinking of civic space is undermining access to information, public debate, legal accountability and society’s ability to question power without fear of reprisal, the report said that in Pakistan’s increasingly fragile political environment this erosion is becoming increasingly evident with each passing crisis.

--IANS

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