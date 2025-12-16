Shraddha Kapoor shares why it’s ‘truly terrible’ of ‘Dhurandhar’ maker Aditya Dhar

Mumbai, Dec 16 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has penned a note for the blockbuster film “Dhurandhar” and said it’s “truly terrible” of filmmaker Aditya Dhar to make people wait for “part 2”.

Shraddha took to Instagram stories and requested Aditya to prepone the release of the sequel of “Dhurandhar”.

She first wrote: “Truly terrible of Aditya Dhar to make a film like Dhurandhar.”

Shraddha then added: “and then make us wait three months for Part 2. Don’t play with our emotions, prepone the release please. What a phenomenal experience. Subah shoot nahi hoti toh kasam se abhi hi dobara dekhne jaati”

“(had I not had a shoot in the morning, I would have gone again to watch the film). Chhaava, Saiyaara, Dhurandhar — all in 2025 Hindi cinema.”

Shraddha then penned a note talking about the “rampant negative PR” against the film.

She added, “From Yami Gautam having to call out the rampant negative PR machinery to manufactured controversies, Dhurandhar endured it all and came out shining. No bad force can pull a good film down. In audiences, we trust.”

Dhurandhar made history at the box office in its second weekend, minting over Rs 100 crore in just two days. The spy thriller The second weekend saw a meteoric rise. The film as of now has raked in Rs 351 crore overall, as per reports.

Dhurandhar is directed by Aditya Dhar. The film stars Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Manav Gohil, Danish Pandor, Saumya Tandon, Gaurav Gera and Naveen Kaushik.

In the film, the first of a two-part film series, an Indian intelligence mission unfolds over ten years as an undercover agent enters Karachi's criminal and political world to dismantle dangerous cross-border terror networks.

The film draws inspiration from real-life events involving geopolitical tensions, 1999 Indian plane hijack, 2001 Indian Parliament attack, 2008 Mumbai attacks, covert operations conducted by India's R&AW associated with Operation Lyari, and the crackdown on gangs and criminal syndicates.

The film is performing strongly at the box-office as it’s racing towards being the the third highest grossing Hindi film of 2025 and the fourth highest-grossing Indian film of 2025. The sequel, Dhurandhar: Part 2 – Revenge, is scheduled to release in 2026.

