October 05, 2025 11:33 PM हिंदी

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Shraddha Kapoor keeps on making headlines for her rumored relationship with Rahul Mody, and her latest Instagram post also hints at the lucky mystery man behind the camera.

Dropping a set of sun-kissed photos of herself spending the weekend relaxing on her couch, Shraddha asked an adorable question in the caption.

The 'Stree' actress wrote on Instagram, "Kuch zyaada lucky nahi ho gaya photo kheenchne vaala ??? (Didn't the person taking the photo get a little too lucky???)," along with a laughing emoji.

This is not the first time Rahul has been caught capturing Shraddha.

The speculations of Shraddha and Rahul dating one another began circulating back in early 2024 after the two were spotted leaving a dinner date in Mumbai. Ever since then, the alleged couple has been captured together on several occasions. From the lavish pre-wedding festivities of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, to film screenings, to taking flight together.

Back in June, Shraddha made her relationship with her writer beau Instagram official with a picture.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' actress shared a picture of the two posing for a selfie. Both Shraddha and Rahul were dressed in white in the still in which the diva lovingly held Rahul's arm.

"Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep)," Shraddha wrote the caption.

Additionally, Shraddha was also seen wearing an “R” pendant in a picture she shared on social media.

Work-wise, Shraddha has joined hands with 'Chhavaa' maker Laxman Utekar for a period drama. Backed by 'Stree' maker Dinesh Vijan, the yet-to-be-titled project is expected to go on floors by November this year.

In addition to this, she has also signed a multi-film deal with producer Ektaa Kapoor.

Her lineup further includes a forthcoming drama with 'Tumbbad' director Rahi Anil Barve.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Colombo: Indian players celebrate the dismissal of Pakistan's Diana Baig during the ICC Women's World Cup match between India Women and Pakistan Women at R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday, October 5, 2025. (Photo: IANS/Biplab Banerjee)

Women’s World Cup: Kranti, Deepti three-fers give India emphatic 88-run win over Pakistan (Ld)

Kranti Gaud, Deepti Sharma picked three wickets each as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs in a Women's World Cup 2025 match in Colombo, Sri Lanka, on Sunday. Photo credit: IANS

Women’s World Cup: Kranti and Deepti pick three each as India beat Pakistan by 88 runs

Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals win on Day 4 of Archery Premier League in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: APL

Archery Premier League: Mighty Marathas, Prithviraaj Yodhas, Rajputana Royals win on Day 4

Preeti Pal won a silver medal on the final day as India achieved its biggest haul as sprinters help Brazil end the World Para Athletics 2025 in a blaze of glory in New Delhi on Sunday. Photo credit: SAI

WPAC 2025: India bags its biggest haul as sprinters help Brazil end event in blaze of glory

Sudhanshu Pandey takes blessings from Premanand Maharaj

Sudhanshu Pandey takes blessings from Premanand Maharaj

Bharat’s Super 10, Shubham’s High Five power Telugu Titans to fourth consecutive win in their Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) Season 12 clash with UP Yoddhas in Chennai on Sunday. Photo credit: PKL

PKL 12: Bharat’s Super 10, Shubham’s High Five power Telugu Titans to fourth consecutive win

52 killed in climate-induced disasters in Nepal

52 killed in climate-induced disasters in Nepal

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Shraddha Kapoor flaunts her sun kissed photos, compliments the mystery photographer

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Airport gets green light, locals elated over modernisation plans 

Bihar: Muzaffarpur Airport gets green light, locals elated over modernisation plans 

BSNL’s 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister

BSNL’s indigenous 4G network to be upgraded to 5G in next 6-8 months: Minister