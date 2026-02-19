‘Should have taken more responsibility’: Harmanpreet rues batting collapse as Australia beat India in second T20I

Canberra, Feb 19 (IANS) Harmanpreet Kaur admitted India’s batting unit failed to take responsibility at key moments after the Women in Blue suffered a 19-run defeat to Australia in the second T20I at Manuka Oval in Canberra on Thursday, as the visitors lost momentum during a dramatic late collapse while chasing 164.

India were well placed in the chase at multiple stages, including a crucial middle-phase partnership between Harmanpreet and Smriti Mandhana that kept the required rate under control. However, the game shifted decisively when Mandhana was dismissed, followed by Harmanpreet’s departure in the 17th over, triggering a collapse that saw India lose six wickets for just seven runs.

Reflecting on that phase, Harmanpreet pointed to the loss of key wickets and the lack of finishing as decisive factors.

“We were looking for runs that time, but it happens when you're looking for runs; sometimes you collapse. While batting, we should have taken some more responsibility. My partnership with Smriti was very important. I think that was a crucial time when we lost Smriti's wicket. That was the turning point. Today was the first time we were batting, and now we know the pitch, and hopefully we'll plan better in the next innings,” she said after the game.

India had earlier made an encouraging start, with their openers capitalising in the PowerPlay and laying a solid platform. Harmanpreet then anchored the middle overs alongside Richa Ghosh, adding a vital 55-run stand that kept India firmly in contention. But Australia’s bowlers executed their death-over plans to perfection, with variations in pace and disciplined lines denying India the chance to close out the chase.

The target was set up by a commanding opening stand from Georgia Voll and Beth Mooney, who added 128 runs to give Australia early dominance. Although India’s bowlers fought back admirably to restrict further damage, the total proved competitive enough under pressure.

Despite the result, Harmanpreet emphasised that India could take encouragement from their bowling effort and the partnerships built during the chase, saying, "I think even though they started so well, after that, stopping them on a decent total, that was the biggest positive. Batting also, we had a few good partnerships, and it's only about taking the game deeper and one batter taking the responsibility in the end and finishing the game for the team."

