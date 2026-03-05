Shivraj Singh Chouhan announces Mama Coaching Centre, Mama Mobile Hospital in Vidisha on his birthday

Bhopal, March 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday announced a series of welfare initiatives for the people of his Lok Sabha constituency, Vidisha, in Madhya Pradesh, on the occasion of his 67th birthday.

Speaking to media persons at his residence in Bhopal, Chouhan announced ‘Mama Coaching Centre’ for students from economically weaker sections to help them prepare for competitive examinations. The name is associated with Chouhan’s popular public image as “Mama” in Madhya Pradesh.

The coaching centres, to be inaugurated in Vidisha, Raisen, and Bhairaunda, will provide quality coaching at no cost.

“Lack of money should never become a barrier to a child’s future. We are starting excellent free coaching facilities so that even children from poor families can prepare for competitive exams and become officers,” he said.

In addition, he also announced mobile medical hospitals, which he said will soon be launched to provide healthcare services in remote areas of the constituency he represents, Vidisha. The mobile units will travel to villages and hamlets across all eight Assembly segments of Vidisha, ensuring that poor and underprivileged residents receive medical care at their doorstep.

Chouhan said the initiative was aimed at addressing the lack of accessible healthcare facilities in rural and interior regions, where people often have to travel long distances, including to Bhopal, for even minor medical treatment.

“I have noticed that many interior areas do not have easy access to medical facilities. Even for minor ailments, people are forced to travel to cities. Therefore, we are planning to deploy eight mobile clinics -- one in each Assembly constituency -- equipped with medicines and basic diagnostic facilities such as ECG and blood tests, along with a doctor and a compounder,” he said.

According to the Union Minister, the mobile medical vans will be stationed at designated points so that residents of five to ten nearby villages can visit them for check-ups. Patients will receive immediate treatment and medicines, while cases requiring advanced care will be referred to appropriate hospitals.

Earlier in the day, Chouhan celebrated his birthday by planting saplings with his family members at Smart City Park in Bhopal.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the importance of environmental conservation and social responsibility.

“Every moment of life should be dedicated not only to oneself but also to society and nature. Planting trees is the greatest service to the environment. I request everyone to plant trees -- this would be the best gift for me,” he said.

